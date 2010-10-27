Wireless communications – the cornerstone of success

Employees, public sector officials, managers and decision makers increasingly need to communicate rapidly and reliably, wherever they are, with immediate access to whatever back up information they need. That places wireless communications at the heart of business and public service delivery. Wireless addresses the emerging need for end users to stay up to date with the latest developments.

Wireless features incisive, in-depth editorial on all the key technologies, together with case studies. It also provides a forum for technology vendors to excite and inform their customers on what can be achieved with their systems and products.

In each issue of Wireless there are features, analysis and viewpoint articles on TETRA, PMR, LTE, Wi-Fi, Small Cells, WIMAX, NFC, and machine to machine technology, and how they can be combined. Site visits and case studies show how end users are achieving real world benefits from which others can also learn.

Whatever your viewpoint, user or supplier, Wireless is dedicated to helping your business achieve results.

Image Credit: Peshkova / Shutterstock