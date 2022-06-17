Windows 11 update breaks Wi-Fi hotspot feature for some PCs

Audio player loading…

Microsoft’s latest update, which rolled out June 16, is already causing an issue with some PCs.

According to the official Microsoft (opens in new tab) post – spotted by Windows Central – Windows 11 update KB5014697 is preventing the Wi-Fi hotspot feature from working correctly on some PCs. Some systems running the update will lose internet connection when acting as a hot-spot host for other devices.

The company is currently working on a permanent solution but meanwhile is offering the following temporary fix: "To mitigate the issue and restore internet access on the host device, you can disable the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. For instructions, please see Use your Windows PC as a mobile hotspot (opens in new tab)."

However, the best solution may be to uninstall the update altogether until there’s a proper fix for this issue. If you want to know how to do that, check out our How to uninstall a Windows 10 update guide, which has several options that will work with Windows 11 as well.

Analysis: Windows 11 problems continue to cause headaches

Since Windows 11 first rolled out in October 2021, it’s been suffering from a litany of issues. Some involve minor inconveniences like Windows 11 losing the Windows 10 search bar to major problems like the OS being offered to older PCs that did not meet the system requirements.

Then there are the major security issues, two of which include a past update breaking antivirus apps and the numerous zero-day vulnerabilities that hackers have demonstrated to be very exploitable.