Windows 10 S is now available to beta testers

Windows 10 S thus far has been locked to hardware like the Surface Laptop or Asus’ latest student laptop, but you’ll finally be able to install the operating system – if you meet certain requirements, that is.

For starters, the Windows 10 S installer is only available to Windows Insiders, though, it's a relatively quick opt-n process. The bigger hurdle is to have a PC running Windows 10 Pro or the Enterprise edition. If you’re running regular old Windows 10 Home, then you’re out of luck.

As with most Windows 10 Betas downloaded from Microsoft’s Insider channel, we would suggest users back up their data in case the installation makes their system inoperable.

The Insider release of Windows 10 S came along with a Windows Blog post noting this version of its OS would be “ideal for people who have everything they need in the Windows Store and prefer the peace of mind of secure and verified Windows Store applications.”

Microsoft has been steadily opening access to Windows 10 S to more devices. Most recently, Microsoft allowed Surface Pro 4 owners to switch from Windows 10 Pro to Windows 10 S.

Via Thurott