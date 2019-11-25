Windows 10 updates are being blocked by security tools

The latest Windows 10 update is being blocked by some of the most popular security software offerings around today.

The Windows 10 November 2019 Update, as well as the May 2019 Update, have been blocked from being installed by users of older versions of Avast and AVG, according to multiple users.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Windows 10 compatibility issues with third-party antivirus products, and Microsoft cites unspecified ‘issues’ with any Avast and AVG products running with an antivirus engine that’s on version 19.5.4444.567 or earlier. That means free or paid antivirus apps, by the way.

In case you were wondering, both of these security firms are actually one and the same in terms of their antivirus engine, since Avast bought out AVG three years ago.

As spotted by Techdows, Microsoft noted on the November 2019 Update’s status page: “To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a hold on devices with affected Avast and AVG Antivirus from being offered or installing Windows 10, version 1903 [May 2019 Update] or Windows 10, version 1909 [November 2019 Update], until the application is updated.”

So the fix, as noted, is simply to update your Avast or AVG product (or you can reinstall the app) as per the instructions provided via that status page (which details all known issues with the November 2019 Update). You really should, of course, always make sure all your software is fully up-to-date anyway (especially security apps).

Microsoft warns not to try to manually install the update to get around the block – using the ‘Update now’ button or Media Creation Tool – as that could cause serious trouble for your PC (unsurprisingly).

Wireless fixes

Previous problems with Realtek drivers disrupting wireless connections to Bluetooth devices and intermittent loss of Wi-Fi caused by an outdated Qualcomm driver have both been resolved (thanks to updates to these respective drivers).

So there have only been fairly minor hiccups with the November 2019 Update, at least thus far, but you’d hope that was the case seeing as this is a relatively minor upgrade (compared to the normal big feature updates Microsoft releases biannually for Windows 10).

Although we have seen problems with a recent cumulative update carrying some important security fixes, of course (although Microsoft did provide a workaround for that particular bugbear).

