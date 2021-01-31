Will your iPhone get iOS 15? This is what we know so far

The next big update coming to iPhones around the world will almost certainly be called iOS 15, and we expect to hear all about it at the company's WWDC 2021 conference expected to take place in June this year.

Little is known about iOS 15, but a number of rumors have given us a suggestion of whether your iPhone will be able to download the latest software when it lands - and it differs to iOS 14 compatibility.

Every phone that was capable of downloading iOS 13 was also compatible with the latest iOS 14 software that landed in 2020 before the iPhone 12 series was unveiled. iOS 14.4 is the latest upgrade, and that was made available before the end of January 2021.

But what's the latest we know about iOS 15? We've taken a look at the biggest rumors so far to give you our best knowledge on whether your phone will be upgraded.

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE (2016)

If you own the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus or original iPhone SE, you're unlikely to be able to upgrade to iOS 15. That's the harsh truth, and while it isn't yet confirmed we've heard this from at least two sources now.

The iOS 14 upgrade was available on these three devices, but that in itself wasn't expected as many had anticipated Apple would drop support for those devices in its 2020 upgrade.

While this isn't confirmed, it would make sense for Apple to drop support for these older devices as they'll all be over five years old by the time iOS 15 lands and some are even older than that.

The switch to iOS 15 won't mean your phone is useless, but if you're looking for the latest features and security updates you'll want to switch to a more modern smartphone from Apple or an alternative.

iPad Air 2, iPad (2017) and iPad mini 4

It's also likely these three iPad models won't be able to download iOS 15, or more accurately the company's offshoot software that's likely to be called iPadOS 15, when it lands.

We've yet to hear this specifically from any key sources, but it would make sense for the company to drop the next-gen of its devices from the iOS 15 update so keep an eye out when the iOS 15 details land.

iPhone 7 and beyond

Own an iPhone 7 or a smartphone from Apple released after 2017? It's likely you'll still be supported by iOS 15. There's no gurantee of that at the moment, and we'll have to wait for official confirmation from Apple before we know that for certain.

All of the leaks so far have suggested iOS 15 will be coming to all devices that are older than the iPhone 7 series though so we're inclined to agree with those sources and hopefully it'll be positive news for you.