Venom 2 is upon us! Well, if you live in the US, anyway. The bombastic sequel to the quite bad, but also somehow good Venom film by Sony Pictures is in theaters, reviews are in, and everyone is speculating as to whether Tom Hardy's Spider-Man-adjacent character will ever meet Tom Holland's Peter Parker in an upcoming film.
But if you're waiting at home for Venom 2 to come to Netflix, we've got all the info you need on when you can watch the film – or its 2018 predecessor – on the TV streaming service.
Will Venom 2 stream on Netflix?
First things first: the answer will depend on what country you're streaming in. The first Venom film never came to Netflix in the US, but it did come to the UK, Australia, Canada, Iceland, and Turkey.
If you're in one of those regions, you should get Venom 2 eventually, though we can't say for certain it'll end up there rather than another TV streaming service. Either way, as the movie is still in theaters, and since it isn't produced by Netflix itself, Venom 2 is not on the streaming platform just yet.
You're likely looking at a wait of a few months before it's available elsewhere. Sony Pictures is big on protecting theatrical exclusivity – that's why the movie isn't available to stream yet in any form.
Still, future movies in the series are far more likely to land on Netflix. Read on for more on why that is.
Will future Venom movies be on Netflix US?
Viewers in the US will be able to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage on a host of platforms to rent or buy. The film should come to Starz (the premium cable network, as distinct from the roster of 'Star' programming now on Disney Plus) and therefore services like Hulu that come with bolt-on packages for Starz, but probably not Netflix in the near future.
Things should be different for future Venom films: back in April, Sony and Netflix inked a distribution deal to bring the former's slate of 2022-2026 movies – including the Uncharted movie with Tom Holland – exclusively to the streaming service, including in the US.
The deal also encompasses Sony Pictures Entertainment films that feature Marvel characters, like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s sequel and future Venom films. Since Venom: Let There Be Carnage released within 2021, it's technically exempt from this agreement, though a Venom 3 or 4 movie would be included should Sony make one.
Can I stream Venom (2018) on Netflix?
The short answer: no. Venom is currently available to rent and buy from a number of places, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube. It was never on Netflix in the US, though it was previously on Netflix UK – and could well return in the future.