Will Venom 2 stream on Netflix?

First things first: the answer will depend on what country you're streaming in. The first Venom film never came to Netflix in the US, but it did come to the UK, Australia, Canada, Iceland, and Turkey.

If you're in one of those regions, you should get Venom 2 eventually, though we can't say for certain it'll end up there rather than another TV streaming service. Either way, as the movie is still in theaters, and since it isn't produced by Netflix itself, Venom 2 is not on the streaming platform just yet.

You're likely looking at a wait of a few months before it's available elsewhere. Sony Pictures is big on protecting theatrical exclusivity – that's why the movie isn't available to stream yet in any form.

Still, future movies in the series are far more likely to land on Netflix. Read on for more on why that is.