Will Amazon Australia's Boxing Day sale make up for the site missing Black Friday?

Despite the slightly baffling no-show that was Amazon Australia during the Black Friday sales , the online retail giant has announced it will be host a Boxing Day sale with “hundreds of deals across all categories”.

The announcement reveals very few specifics, apart from a saving of up to $50 on Kindle e-readers , but it does mention there will be lots of buy-1-get-1-free deals on books, movies, and DVDs, as well as a more general sale across tech brands such as Fitbit, Sonos, Nintendo, Ubisoft and EA.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon’s own audiobook platform, Audible, the “best offer in the country” will be available to new customers, allowing you to sign up a heavily discounted, Amazon-exclusive price.

The most enticing offer that Amazon Australia is teasing is its “Lightning Deals”, which are “products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time”. We suspect this is where the real savings will be, but you’ll need to be speedy and savvy to sniff them out.

The sales go live at 12:00am on December 26, so be sure to head to Amazon Australia’s page to check out what’s on offer.