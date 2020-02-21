Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream: how to watch the boxing rematch from anywhere this Saturday

If the result of the Deontay WIlder vs Tyson Fury rematch was judged only on trash talking, then this one would probably be heading for another hard fought draw! But the time for pantomime is coming to a close and the serious business of boxing will soon take over.

It's a fight even casual fans aren't going to want to miss and we're here to tell you exactly how to live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 no matter where you are in the world - plus key information like the Wilder vs Fury time, date and undercard.

This weekend's big fight is being promoted as 'Unfinished Business', after the first Wilder vs Fury clash in 2018 ended in a controversial split draw decision. Nothing less than the WBC heavyweight title is at stake in Las Vegas, with both boxers also defending undefeated records.

Wilder vs Fury 2 cheat sheet The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch takes place in Las Vegas at the iconic MGM Grand this Saturday, February 22. The show begins at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT with plenty of undercard action to enjoy before the headliners begin their ring walk somewhere around midnight ET / 9pm PT, which means the UK time of Wilder vs Fury 2 isn't likely to be until around 5am GMT.

Standing at an imposing 6ft 7in in height, Deontay Wilder is simply a knockout artist. The 34-year-old American boasts a 42-0-1 record that includes a staggering 41 wins by KO. The most recent saw the Bronze Bomber floor Luis Ortiz in November 2019 for yet another decisive victory.

On the opposite side of the ring, British man-mountain Tyson Fury's height is an even more intimidating 6ft 9in. The Manchester fan favorite will fly out to Vegas with a 29-0-1 record that features 20 wins by KO. He's best known for defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

By now, you probably can tell that this has the potential to become a legendary fight, so allow us to tell you how to live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 and watch all the action from Vegas as it happens.

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2: live stream the big fight from outside your country

Read on for specific information on who is showing Wilder vs Fury 2 on TV and PPV in different countries including the US, UK, New Zealand and Australia. But the first thing worth mentioning is that anyone who finds themselves abroad for the big fight can still watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder via their usual home broadcaster or service by using a VPN. Otherwise known as a Virtual Private Network, it's a nifty bit of software that lets you access content from your home country completely legally. Crucially, this means you and won't have to loiter around the internet's sketchier corners for a stream.

We've comprehensively tested all of the best VPN options and can safely say that ExpressVPN is the top all-round service for streaming Fury vs Wilder.

Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream: watch the fight in the US

Wilder vs Fury 2 is a pay-per-view event in the US that's being jointly promoted by Fox Sports and ESPN+. It's an expensive fight for sure, though, with the Fury vs Wilder 2 price set at $79.99 - way more than anywhere else in the world. If you do cough up the dough, you can use the Fox Sports app to live stream Wilder vs Fury. Alternatively, going through ESPN+ and signing up for a one year sub in the process will give you access to looooooads of extra content, including UFC, soccer, hockey, baseball...even cricket if you want it! And if you're outside the US and want to watch you local coverage, remember you can always try out a VPN.

Stream the Fury fight live in the UK

Head to Box Office from BT Sport

BT Sport Box Office is the UK's exclusive WIlder vs Fury 2 TV broadcaster, which means you can buy the fight on BT TV, Sky or Virgin Media - and live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 from wherever you are in the country. BT has set the UK price of WIlder vs Fury 2 at £24.95 and the main action will begin at around 2am BST on the morning of Sunday, February 23. The Bronze Bomber and Gypsy King are expected to start their eagerly anticipated ring walk to the ring at around 5am, when you'll definitely want to have a quality Wilder vs Fury live stream up and running on your preferred device.

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2: live stream this week's big fight from Australia

Tune in to Main Event

As with the first fight between the two heavyweights, Main Event is the PPV channel for watching Fury vs Wilder in Australia. It's priced at $49.95 and the action is set to get underway on Sunday, February 23 at 1pm AEDT / 10am AWST - positively sociable hours compared to other parts of the world.

Live stream Wilder vs Fury live in New Zealand

Fans based in New Zealand can catch this major boxing rematch over on Sky Arena. Similar to most other streaming platforms, you will have to pay for the PPV, costing $39.95. The main card will kick off at around 2pm but if you just want to watch the main match then it's going to be more like 5pm.

Fury vs Wilder 2: undercard details

In addition to watchin Tyson Fury take on Deontay Wilder, there are a number of other blockbuster fights set for this Saturday in Vegas.

The first undercard encounter of the night will be a junior middleweight bout between Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis. While neither of the two are household names, it's an intriguing clash for boxing fans eager to get a potential glimpse of the future. The main talking point here is the fact that Fundora stands at 6ft5in tall but still manages to make the 154 pounds. Lewis, for his part, is a promising Australian fight who has previously fought at the Olympics.

After that, Emanuel Navarrete will defend his WBO super bantamweight title on the night against challenger Jeo Tupas Santisima just prior to the main event. Heavyweights Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) and Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs) will also enter the ring in a potential title eliminator.

Wilder vs Fury 2 takes place on Saturday, February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The action gets underway at 6pm US Pacific time, which is 9pm ET and 2am UK time. However, with a full undercard to get through before Fury and Wilder take to the ring once again, the main event isn't expected to start until around 5am UK time. This means you'll be burning the midnight oil or setting an early alarm if you want to watch all the action live. Should you want to make a full night of it, here's what you can look forward to.