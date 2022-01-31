Where to watch We Need to Talk About Cosby online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

We Need to Talk About Cosby offers an in-depth look at the ground-breaking career and personal descent of one TV's most famous stars. This four-part series on the rise and fall of Bill Cosby looks set to be one the most talked-about documentaries of the year. Read on to make sure you know how to watch We Need to Talk About Cosby and stream this highly-anticipated show online from anywhere.

The star and creator of the 1980's hit TV comedy The Cosby Show was jailed for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. His conviction was overturned in June 2021.

Directed by stand-up comedian W. Kamau Bell, this new series places Cosby’s life and work under the microscope, in tandem with the harrowing accusations made by more than 60 women who said they were victims of sexual assault by the star.

The documentary sees academics, former collaborators and several of his accusers discuss Cosby’s cultural impact and the fallout from his conviction and subsequent release from prison, with the show's synopsis posing the question: "Can you separate the art from the artist? Should you even try?"

US: Watch We Need to Talk About Cosby FREE online

This four-part docuseries premieres on Showtime on Sunday, January 23 at 10pm EST, with new episodes showing weekly at the same time from then on. Showtime is available as a part of most cable packages or you can stream it without cable on Showtime Now with a 30 day free trial of Showtime Now. Once the Showtime Now free trial finishes, the subscription costs $10.99 a month subscription but you can cancel before then or at any time. OTT streaming services Sling TV, Hulu, and Fubo TV can provide access to the series, but you'll need to purchase the $10.99 a month Showtime add-on as well as paying the subscription fee for whichever cord-cutting service you decide to use. All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

Watch We Need to Talk About Cosby online from anywhere

If you're abroad when We Need to Talk About Cosby airs, geo-restrictions will block you from watching on your usual streaming service.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. By downloading and installing a VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. So you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your usual streaming service without a problem.

Use a VPN to watch We Need to Talk About Cosby from anywhere

Canada: how to watch We Need to Talk About Cosby

Canadian viewers will be able to watch this new docuseries online via Crave, Canada’s premium streaming platform. The first episode drops on Sunday, January 23, at the same time as it airs in the US, with new episodes arriving every Sunday. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial to try out the streaming service before committing to either the CAN$9.99 Crave Mobile plan (one stream through a web or mobile app) or the monthly $19.99 for Crave Total, which allows up to 4 streams on a maximum of 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way. Don't forget you can use a VPN if you're out of the country and want to watch the latest episode of Dexter: New Blood.

Can I watch We Need to Talk About Cosby online in the UK?

While Showcase content regularly makes its way to Sky, and its Sky Atlantic channel, there's currently no confirmed UK broadcaster for this much talked-about documentary.

If you're a US citizen, you can still tune in using the Showtime Now 30-day free trial from the UK using a VPN.

Can I watch We Need to Talk About Cosby online in Australia?

It's a similar story in Australia, with no word on when any broadcaster Down Under will be showing the docuseries.