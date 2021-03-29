Where to watch The Grand Tour: stream every season online

Are you hankering for a motoring show with a difference? If so, you should watch The Grand Tour, which features a vibrant blend of fast vehicles, wild motoring challenges, celebrity guests, and stunning world locations—not to mention the playful camaraderie between co-presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

Watch The Grand Tour online Air dates: 2016-present Total seasons: 4 (40 episodes) Creators: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, Andy Wilman Cast: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Central to each episode is a “grand tour” adventure in which all three presenters push their chosen vehicles to the limit while navigating dramatic landscapes and taking on tasks - often with hilarious and thrilling results. In one episode, Clarkson, Hammond, and May test their mutual longstanding faith in Jaguar engineering by attempting to cross rugged terrain in Colorado, each in a different model of Jaguar. Unsurprisingly, they encounter many mishaps along the way.

The show features other regular segments, too, encompassing car reviews, races, and speed tests, as well as lively in-studio discussions, games, and celebrity interviews. Season four, which is scheduled to have new episodes added in 2021, consists of special, feature-length instalments of epic automotive escapades in exotic places.

If you’re keen to catch up on these car-related capers, read on; we’ll explain where to watch The Grand Tour.

Where to watch The Grand Tour online for free with Prime Video

The Grand Tour is an Amazon Original show, meaning it's exclusive to Amazon Prime Video - so you’ll need to have a Prime Video or a full Prime account to watch it. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you’ll unlock all sorts of benefits - such as same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery options on several items, as well as Amazon’s extensive libraries of eBooks, music, gaming, and Prime Video TV shows and movies (which include other Amazon Originals like James May: Our Man In Japan). Amazon Prime comes with a free 30-day trial, which is extended to six months if you’re a student. In the USA, Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year. Alternatively, you can opt for Prime Video by itself for $8.99 per month. In the UK, Amazon Prime costs £7.99 per month or £79 per year, or you can select Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. In Canada, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime for $7.99 per month or $79 per year; however, you cannot subscribe to Prime Video on its own. Furthermore, residents of Quebec are not eligible for the Amazon Prime free trial, but do get their first two months of Prime for $7.99. In Australia, Amazon Prime costs $6.99 per month or $59 per year. As with Canada, there isn’t a separate Prime Video subscription option available. Amazon Prime Video can be streamed on many devices via the Prime Video app. Examples of these include: Amazon Fire TVs, Fire tablets, and Echo devices; Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, and LG smart TVs and Blu-ray players; Sony PlayStation (PS3, PS4, PS5) and Xbox (Series S, Series X, Xbox One) game consoles; iOS and Android mobile devices; Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Tivo, and Roku set top boxes/media players.

Where else can I watch I watch The Grand Tour online

The Grand Tour is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, which means you need to be in a region where Prime Video is available and a Prime Video (or full Amazon Prime) subscriber to watch it.

How to watch The Grand Tour online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

