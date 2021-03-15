Where to watch Samurai Jack: stream every season online

A superbly animated cartoon series of our times, Samurai Jack was unlike any other American cartoon when it was first released. Blending seemingly disparate themes to create something absolutely stunning, you'll want to know how to watch Samurai Jack where you are.

On the surface, it appeared to be a show for children, filled with hope and resilience. But if you dove deeper, this was an emotionally complex show that explored mature themes of loneliness and loss. It’s no surprise that legions of millennials loved Samurai Jack.

How to watch Samurai Jack online Air dates: 2001-2017 Total seasons: 5 (62 episodes) Creators: Genndy Tartakovsky Cast: Phil LaMarr, Mako Iwamatsu, Kevin Michael Richardson, Tara Strong Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | All4 (UK) | Binge (AUS)

Samurai Jack follows a young and virtuous samurai who has been flung hundreds of years into the future by the demon Aku. Dangerously displaced, the samurai finds himself alone in anomalous lands, surrounded by strange beings.

Visually and sonically, the show has a distinct and stylish aesthetic. It mixes elements of mythology, dystopia, aliens, time travel, and of course, samurai, to create a fantastic viewing experience. One look at all the Emmy Awards the show has won and you’ll know this is critically acclaimed material.

In this article, we’ll look at how you can watch Samurai Jack online in your country. Since HBO Max now has the streaming rights for the show, it’s one platform where you can find all the episodes. However, there are also a few other platforms where you can watch Samurai Jack. Read on to find out.

How to watch Samurai Jack online in the US

You’ll find all the seasons of Samurai Jack on HBO Max, which is an online streaming service. At $14.99/ month, a HBO Max subscription will also give you access to a massive variety of content. From iconic movies like The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings to hilarious sitcoms like Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, HBO Max boasts a premium catalog that includes over 10,000 hours. Additionally, all titles from Warner Bros. Pictures will stream on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release. That means you have instant access to those movies as soon as they hit the theaters. HBO Max can be used across many devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Windows PC, macOS, Android phones, and iPhones. If you don’t have access to HBO Max, you can still stream Samurai Jack, but you won’t find all the seasons in one place. The first season of the show is available on Hoopla. The second, third, and fourth seasons aren’t available anywhere except HBO Max. You’ll find the fifth season on DirecTV and Adult Swim (for a limited time).

How to watch Samurai Jack online: stream seasons 1-5 in the UK

In the UK, you'll be able to watch Samurai Jack from start to finish completely for free on All4. Channel 4's on-demand streaming platform. Binge seasons 1 to 5, and get access to a ton of other fantastic TV shows, including It's a Sin and The Great Pottery Throwdown, as well as live TV straight to your device.

How to stream Samurai Jack and watch every season online in Canada

Canada has limited options to stream Samurai Jack. The first season can be streamed on Hoopla, but none of the other seasons are available on streaming platforms. You’d have to purchase them for viewing.

How to watch Samurai Jack: stream every season online in Australia