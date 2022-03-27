What time is Moon Knight episode 1 released on Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

Moon Knight is almost here. The newest superhero to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will make his live-action debut on Wednesday, March 30. And it's none too soon, given it's been five months since the last Marvel Studios project was released.

Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting new content, with Spider-Man: No Way Home being the last MCU movie or TV show to be released by the Disney subsidiary. But, with Moon Knight landing on Disney Plus shortly, that long wait is almost over.

Still, there's one key question left outstanding ahead of Moon Knight's MCU debut: what time will Moon Knight episode 1 actually be released? We've been waiting so long for the next Marvel Phase 4 production to be beamed onto our TV screens, so we wouldn't be surprised if you've been wondering when it'll actually land on Disney's streaming platform.

That's where we come in. Below, you'll find the exact time that Moon Knight episode 1 will be available to stream on Disney Plus in your region of the world. You'll also find a rundown of when each new episode will air on the streamer, too. So, make sure you bookmark this page and return a few days – before the next installment lands – to know exactly when that'll be.

When is Moon Knight episode 1 launching on Disney Plus?

Moon Knight episode 1 will arrive on Disney Plus at different times in the world. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Moon Knight's premiere will land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, March 30 at 12 AM PT/ 3 AM ET/ 8AM BST/ 12:30PM IST/ 5PM AEST.

Unfortunately for US viewers, Moon Knight's release time means that you'll have to wake up early (or stay up late) if you want to catch it as soon as it lands. UK audiences, meanwhile, may have the chance to watch it before they start work on that day. Indian residents can check episode 1 out on their lunch break, while Australian fans might have to wait until they get home from work to see the first instalment.

Regardless of where you reside in the world, you may want to take precautions surrounding Moon Knight spoilers. If you can't watch the first episode until later on Wednesday – or even the weekend – you won't want to have key plot points spoiled for you on social media.

Our advice? Mute words and hashtags including #MoonKnight, #MoonKnightspoilers, and #MoonKnightepisode1 to ensure that nothing slips through. Believe us, you'll be disappointed if you have any part of it ruined for you.

Moon Knight on Disney Plus release schedule: how many episodes are there?

Moon Knight will deliver plenty of beatings in his Disney Plus series. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Here's a full rundown of the release schedule for Moon Knight on Disney Plus:

Moon Knight episode 1 – Wednesday, March 30

– Wednesday, March 30 Moon Knight episode 2 – Wednesday, April 6

– Wednesday, April 6 Moon Knight episode 3 – Wednesday, April 13

– Wednesday, April 13 Moon Knight episode 4 – Wednesday, April 20

– Wednesday, April 20 Moon Knight episode 5 – Wednesday, April 27

– Wednesday, April 27 Moon Knight episode 6 – Wednesday, May 4

Thankfully, Moon Knight's final episode will air two days before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness launches exclusively in theaters. Anyone who may be worried about potential crossovers between the two Marvel projects need not fret.

Is there a trailer for Moon Knight episode 1?

Not specifically, but there is an official trailer – and plenty of TV spots and featurettes – available to watch online. You can check out Moon Knight's full teaser trailer above, which will give you a flavor of what to expect from the latest MCU production.

For more Moon Knight-based content, check our our exclusives on where Moon Knight may appear in the MCU next, plus whether those George Clooney directing rumors are true. And be sure to keep an eye out for a spoiler-free review, which will be available to read on Tuesday, March 29.