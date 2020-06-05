What's new on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services this weekend?

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Netflix has unleashed its usual array of originals this weekend, including a very welcome new season of Queer Eye and a new action movie called The Last Days of American Crime. But the most interesting stuff to stream this weekend is arguably elsewhere, on Hulu, ESPN+ and HBO.

Below, we've rounded up a few highlights of what's new to stream across the weekend, including HBO's I May Destroy You and unusual Hulu biopic Shirley. We've also explained how you can watch each of these shows and movies in the US and UK.

Have a good weekend, and happy streaming.

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix)

Boy, it sure is fortunate for Netflix that it can carry on releasing movies while the theaters around the world are closed until July. The latest new movie on the platform is The Last Days of Crime, based on a comic book by popular writer Rick Remender and artist Greg Tocchini. It's about a group of criminals banding together to pull off one last big score before the US government broadcasts a mind-altering signal that stops people from purposefully committing crimes.

Starring Édgar Ramírez. Michael Pitt, Anna Brewster and Sharlto Copley, it looks like forgettable-but-fun action fare, which is absolutely better than nothing as VOD release schedules start to dry up. Olivier Megaton, who directed Taken 2 and Taken 3, is behind this film.

Now streaming on Netflix

Shirley (Hulu)

Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss stars in this film about famous horror writer Shirley Jackson (responsible for The Haunting of Hill House among other works). It's not really a biopic in the traditional sense, though: NPR describes it as a "biographical-literary fantasia that freely mixes fact and fiction". It explores Jackson and her relationship with her husband, and what happens when they get mixed in the lives of a younger couple that moves into their house.

While Shirley is widely available on VOD, Hulu members can watch it now as part of their subscription. Sadly, Shirley doesn't have a UK release date yet.

Now streaming on Hulu and available via VOD

I May Destroy You (HBO and BBC iPlayer)

I May Destroy You is a new London-set half-hour comedy-drama series that delves into themes of consent in the modern world. Writer and performer Michaela Coel plays a popular aspiring writer whose world is rocked when she's the victim of a date-rape drug. In the aftermath, she starts to rebuild and re-examine her life.

The subject matter is heavy, but judging by the trailer above, expect a varied tone to the series and a lot of humor, too. Since this is an HBO and BBC co-production, you'll be able to stream it in both the US and UK.

Streaming on HBO Now/Max from June 7 and BBC iPlayer from June 8

30 For 30: Be Water (ESPN+)

While live sports are slowly coming back across the next couple of months, ESPN is keeping us busy with another instalment in its acclaimed 30 For 30 series of documentaries. Be Water tells the story of Bruce Lee, and presents his story in the framework of American civil rights during his lifetime, as well as exploring his impact on popular culture. Sure to be unmissable.

Airing on ESPN at 9PM ET on June 7, and available to stream on ESPN+ after. In the UK, 30 For 30: Be Water airs on BT Sport 2 on June 8 at 9PM.

13 Reasons Why season 4 (Netflix)

(Image credit: DAVID MOIR/NETFLIX)

Netflix's controversial but enormously popular teen drama comes to a close, as the 13 Reasons Why characters prepare to graduate from Liberty City High School and move on with their lives. Now, the characters have to reconcile with everything that's happened in the last few eventful years before they can take that next step, as well as contending with a new dark secret that has to be kept under wraps.

Now streaming on Netflix

Queer Eye season 5 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Ryan Collerd/Netflix)

Queer Eye returns for another heartwarming season of uplifting makeovers, this time in Philadelphia. The emphasis is on 10 'everyday heroes' in season 5, including a priest and a young mother, who each get treatment from the Fab Five that elevates their sense of self. If you're in need of feel-good TV this weekend on Netflix, this should do the trick.

Now streaming on Netflix

Hannibal seasons 1-3 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

Okay, this isn't a new show, but Netflix US now the complete three-season run of NBC's Hannibal to stream (UK Netflix users have had it for years), which is one of the best TV shows of the past decade. While the series was cancelled a few years ago, it tells a complete three-season arc about the relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and psychiatrist (and secret cannibal) Hannibal Lecter (an incredible Mads Mikkelsen). What starts as a very intense working relationship between the pair develops into something of a twisted romance, in the midst of elaborate murders and fine dining.

Season 1 is a traditional police procedural but with a lot of style, before seasons 2 and 3 become more deeply serialized, ambitious and strange. The show's unique tone is largely attributed to creator Bryan Fuller (Pushing Daisies, American Gods). A Hannibal revival has been touted before, but we'd argue it doesn't need one. These three seasons wrap up perfectly, and its excellent supporting cast features Laurence Fishburne and Caroline Dhavernas.

Now streaming on Netflix