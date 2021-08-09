What time is Marvel's What If...? released on Disney Plus?

Marvel's What If...? launches on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 11. The anthology animated TV show will fill the superhero-shaped hole in our lives until the next Marvel movie – Shang-Chi – arrives in September, and we're excited to see how the series will tackle iconic MCU events in a new light.

The first-ever Marvel Studios animated production, What If...? uses the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM), which was introduced in Loki's season 1 finale, to explore alternate realities and dimensions.

Starring Jeffrey Wright (James Bon, Westworld) as Uatu the Watcher, an omnipotent cosmic being who can't (or won't) interfere with events, What If...? takes key moments from the MCU and reimagines them in unusual, funny and shocking ways. Think along the lines of "What if Steve Rogers couldn't receive the super soldier serum?" or "What if the Avengers hadn't formed in 2012?" and you'll get the idea.

Below, we'll reveal when you can tune in to watch What If...?'s season 1 premiere. We've also posted a full release schedule for the show's nine episode run, so read on to find out when new entries are set to land on Disney's streaming platform.

When does Marvel's What If...? episode 1 arrive on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Episode 1 of Marvel's What If...? will launch on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 11 at 12AM PT/ 3AM ET/ 8AM BST.

US audiences will have to stay up late if they want to catch the series premiere as soon as it's available. UK and European viewers, meanwhile, may be able to check it out before they go to work. If you won't be watching it until Wednesday evening, though, make sure you mute words and hashtags including '#WhatIf' on social media so you don't have it spoiled for you.

The first entry in Marvel's latest TV series will explore what would have happened if SHIELD Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) had received the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers.

Expect to hear Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper and Toby Jones reprise their roles as Bucky Barnes, Howard Stark and Arnim Zola, too, but Chris Evans and Hugo Weaving won't be back to portray Steve Rogers and Red Skull respectively.

To find out what the full release schedule for What If...? is, read on.

Marvel's What If...? full release schedule

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Like every other Marvel TV show to date, What If...? episodes will be released weekly. That means that if you want to binge watch the entire series in one go, you'll have to wait until early October to do so.

There are nine episodes in the first season of Marvel's What If...?, so check out when each new entry will be available to stream. Bookmark this page, too, so you can keep tabs on when new episodes land on Disney Plus.

What If...? episode 1 – Wednesday, August 11

– Wednesday, August 11 What If...? episode 2 – Wednesday, August 18

– Wednesday, August 18 What If...? episode 3 – Wednesday, August 25

– Wednesday, August 25 What If...? episode 4 – Wednesday, September 1

– Wednesday, September 1 What If...? episode 5 – Wednesday, September 8

– Wednesday, September 8 What If...? episode 6 – Wednesday, September 15

– Wednesday, September 15 What If...? episode 7 – Wednesday, September 22

– Wednesday, September 22 What If...? episode 8 – Wednesday, September 29

– Wednesday, September 29 What If...? episode 9 – Wednesday, October 6

Marvel's What If...? episode 1: is there a trailer?

Not specifically. Marvel released an official trailer for the entire series in July, as well as a few 30-second teasers for the animated show, but not a full trailer for episode 1.

Marvel did, however, release a 40-second teaser clip for episode 1 earlier in August. You can watch the footage, which shows Peggy Carter and the Hydra Stomper in action, below: