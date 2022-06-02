We're getting a new look at Horizon Call of the Mountain tonight

Audio player loading…

We're not far off Sony's latest State of Play presentation and while the wider line-up remains a mystery, Horizon Call of the Mountain will make an appearance.

Following last week's State of Play announcement, Sony confirmed Horizon's appearance yesterday via Twitter (opens in new tab). That's not especially surprising, since we already knew PSVR 2 forms a major part of today's broadcast. In a previous PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) post, Sony revealed we'd get "a sneak peek at several games in development" for the anticipated headset.

We've not heard anything about Horizon Call of the Mountain since it's official reveal during CES 2022. Developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite, this VR spin-off won't put you in Aloy's shoes, but you'll meet her and other returning characters. Whether we'll see gameplay footage or another trailer, we don't know, but we've not got long to wait.

(Image credit: Sony)

What else can we expect at State of Play?

When Sony confirmed today's State of Play, it advised there'd be "nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation," including PSVR 2 games. We also know PSVR 2 has over 20 launch games planned, both from first-party and third-party developers.

There's only a handful of confirmed games right now, like Among Us VR, while nDreams and Coatsink are known to be working on unannounced PSVR 2 games. Hopefully, we'll learn more about these projects later today, alongside details on the wider launch lineup.

Otherwise, Sony is promising "exciting reveals from our third-party partners" during State of Play. While there's no confirmations for those games yet, Final Fantasy 16 is widely rumored, and we wouldn't bet against Saints Row or Forspoken joining it. State of Play goes live tonight at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm BST / 12am CEST.