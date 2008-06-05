IM increases work productivity

It’s amazing that any of us get any work done nowadays, with distractions here, there and everywhere to stop us doing what we should really be doing – we’re looking at you, Facebook.

But a study by Ohio State University and University of California has found other big work avoidance, instant messaging, can actually increase productivity rather than hinder it.

The long and short of it

The report was published in the Journal of Computer Mediated Communication, and involved 912 people who worked at least 30 hours per week.

Results showed those who used IM procrastinated less than those that didn't. This could have been due to the quickness and shortness of answering questions that IM allows.

The study did find, though, when instant messaging was used as well as phone calls and emailing then productivity did falter as this amount of tech proved to be a distraction.