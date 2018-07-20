Best PlayStation VR games: the best PSVR games around

The best PlayStation VR games (so far)
As it stands, the PlayStation VR is the top-selling virtual reality headset that finally took VR from our futuristic sci-fi dreams and movie screens and into our living rooms. Of course all that could be set to change with the super portable, standalone Oculus Go, but until then we’ll be singing the praises of Sony’s PSVR.
As the PlayStation VR has proved to be such a mainstream hit, it should come as no surprise that developers have been busy building great games for users to try out.
To date we’ve seen a lot of the best VR games around have been refigured for the PSVR. Furthermore, the PSVR has been getting its own range of exclusive gaming titles. What’s more, as the PSVR user base continues to grow, we expect that more and more great games will be landing on the platform over the next few months. Keep everything crossed.
But armed with a shiny new headset (and hopefully some awesome Move controllers) and with so much choice from current titles and upcoming titles, it can be difficult to know which games to pick. Of course it’s normal to be picky, especially when it comes to VR. For instance, even the most die-hard gamers may not be too keen on a super fast racing game because they could experience the dreaded VR-induced motion sickness.
But we’re here to help with our recommendations of some of the best PSVR games around at the moment (and the ones we’re most excited about landing soon) across a range of genres and playing styles.
We’re always on the lookout for brand new PSVR games, so be sure to keep checking back for our latest picks of what’s new and what’s worth it. We’ll also make sure you know when there’s an upcoming game that looks too good to miss, so you can get your hands on it as soon as it's been released.
So whether you want to know what it feels like to be Batman or want to travel to a war-torn alien planet, or even face mortal dread with the most engrossing Resident Evil experience around, there’s something for you in VR. Here’s a look at the best PlayStation VR games for 2018 (so far).
Arizona Sunshine
Developer: Vertigo Games
Price: $39.99, £32.99
Does it require Move controllers? No, but recommended
Resident Evil 7 isn’t the only great VR zombie game, as Arizona Sunshine has proved by mixing a bit of humor with a whole lot of zombies. The game throws players into the arid Southwest of the United States, an area overrun with zombies. It’s lonely out there, but there’s hope on the horizon of other humans that haven’t been infected.
Arizona sunshine offers a variety of zombies, some tougher than others, and a host of weapons to help put them down. The campaign can be played in co-op, and there’s also a multiplayer Horde mode.
I Expect You to Die
Developer: Schell Games LLC
Price: £19.99, $24.99
Does it require Move controllers?: No, but with so many things you can interact with, the Move controllers will offer a lot of extra freedom
The fantastic I Expect You to Die will have you feeling like a classy Cold War-era spy, like James Bond as played by Sean Connery or Roger Moore, not Daniel Craig. The game puts you into the role of a special agent tasked with getting yourself out of exceedingly sticky situations, all without moving from your seat.
It makes excellent use of VR, as you can pick up and play with objects all over your environment, whether or not doing so actually helps you complete your objective.
There are several levels (with the potential of the developer adding more later, as has already been done), and each sets you in a unique environment that plays out much like an escape room. You’re faced with a series of puzzles, and your actions will determine whether you live or die.
The puzzles are great, and many can be solved multiple ways, lending the game some replayability. This is also a fun one to watch your friends try, as you’ll enjoy the shock on their faces when they encounter traps, such as a cabinet full of hand grenades.
Moss
Developer: Ployarc
Price: $30, £25
Will it require Move controllers? No
A family-friendly VR adventure, Moss offers the immersion of a virtual reality experience with the fun of a platformer and sense of wonder of a Zelda game.
Developed by a team made up in part of former Bungie employees, you'll direct an intrepid, sword-wielding rodent through forests and ruins, guiding her through enemy filled rooms while taking direct control of environmental elements to solve puzzles.
It's the perfect use of VR from a third-person perspective, giving you dual control over a hero avatar and as an omnipotent influence on her surroundings. It makes great use of perspective too, with a 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' look at a world from a mouse's scale. Definitely one to play.
Sprint Vector
Developer: Survios
Price: £19.99, $29.99
Does it require Move controllers?: Yes
Some people might have an impression of VR players slowly sinking into their couch as their virtual body flourishes and their real world body withers away. That couldn’t be further from the truth for players of Sprint Vector.
This game is like Mario Kart meets Jet Set Radio, as players are thrust into a cartoonish world where they have to race against other players on sci-fi roller blades.
The key to the movement is players swinging their real-world arms back and forth in a running motion. No motion in the real world means no motion in the game. And, to get going fast, you really need to hustle. This game is as much a workout as any game from the Wii generation, so don’t be surprised if you break a sweat and get a bit of cardio in playing Sprint Vector.
But it’s not just a work. It’s also fun, as a goofy announcer keeps everything lighthearted even while racers try sabotaging one another with a handy arsenal of weapons.
SUPERHOT VR
Developer: SUPERHOT Team
Price: £19.99, $24.99
Does it require Move controllers?: Yes, though a non-VR version of the game is also available and truly excellent
It’s always a delight when a game developer takes a tried-and-true genre and introduces a new gameplay mechanic that flips it on its head. That was the case when SUPERHOT was released, as the first-person shooter was slowed way, way down.
In the game, time only moves when the player moves, and that can make for some fantastic Matrix-esque moments. All of that gameplay has translated excellently into virtual reality with SUPERHOT VR.
You’re plopped right into the middle of truly precarious situations, such as standing empty-handed before three enemies with shotguns who have you dead-to-rights, with only your wits and time on your side.
While the story only takes a couple hours to play through, there’s plenty of replayability in SUPERHOT VR, as you can try to play through different ways, or take on challenge modes. It’s also a great VR party game, as players can swap in and out to show off their moves.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Developer: Red Storm Entertainment
Price: £39.99, $49.99
Does it require Move controllers?: No. Star Trek: Bridge Crew can actually be played fully outside of VR by those who do not have PSVR or occasionally want to stay in the real world, but the most immersive experience is naturally had in VR.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew puts Star Trek fans right where they’ve always wanted to be: on the bridge of a Federation starship, or even in the captain’s seat. But, it doesn’t put you there alone.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a multiplayer, cross-platform game. Players on PSVR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive can all play together. Even non-VR players can join in.
Each player has a role to play, specifically Captain, Helm, Tactical or Engineer. A crew of four can take on the story mission of finding a new home world for the Vulcan population, or procedurally generated missions can offer endless playability.
If you want to explore space with a few friends but can’t wait for Elon Musk to make it happen, Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a great alternative. As a bonus, the game is often on sale, so you may not have to pay full price.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Developer: Bethesda Game Studios
Price: £49.99, $49.99
Does it require Move controllers? No. DualShock controllers give a more comfortable, familiar control system for what's quite a complex game. But Move motion controllers let you swing a sword, and there's no arguing that that's not cool.
You've played Skyrim, right? The benchmark for open world gaming for so long, it's been hard to ignore, a cultural phenomenon of sorts. The RPG has now been reworked for Sony's PSVR headset, and, while not perfect, it's well worth experiencing.
There's nothing quite like the scale of Skyrim in VR, with 100s of hours of RPG gaming, letting you explore a huge map filled with secrets, quests and dragons to fell. Whether standing at the foot of a mountain or going toe-to-toe with a troll, the presence VR adds to the world is superb. Even if you've played through the game multiple times, it's still something quite special to actually be standing in Solitude, or climbing the steps of Bleak Falls Barrow with your own two feet.
However, while the world remains superb, the transition to VR hasn't been perfect. Move-controller sword swinging feels clumsy, menu navigation is a chore, locomotion can be tricky to master and many visual compromises have been made to meet the demands of VR visuals. For anyone that's played a more recent remaster of Skyrim, it'll feel a bit more rough and ready than you're used to. Leave your expectations at the door though, and it's a unique return to Bethesda's still-excellent core game, with some new bells and whistles thrown in.
Gran Turismo Sport
Developer: Polyphony Digital
Price: £44.99, $69.99
Does it require Move controllers? No, but getting a racing wheel elevates the experience
It's the daddy of racing sims, so it's fitting that Gran Turismo Sport, the franchise's first foray on the PS4, should embrace that most immersive of console peripherals – the PlayStation VR headset.
You'll get in the cockpit of a huge selection of beautifully realised vehicles, each modelled exactly as they appear in real life, before taking them out onto the circuit for head-to-head races.
A side-helping to the brilliant main Gran Turismo Sport game, the VR mode has still been obviously meticulously crafted, with a discreet in-game HUD, useful mirrors and some fine-stitched racing gloves sitting over your digital hands. It makes an already drool-worthy racer extra tempting, and is a must-have for PSVR owners.
Farpoint
Developer: SIEA/Impulse Gear
Price: £49.99, $49.99 / £74.99, $79.99 with PS VR Aim
Does it require Move controllers? No, but it's better with the PS VR Aim add-on
Like sci-fi? Love shooters? Laugh in the face of super-gross giant space spiders? Then PlayStation VR's Farpoint is for you.
The PS VR exclusive sees you shooting your way through alien environments in glorious VR, and makes use of Sony's new gun controller to let you realistically aim at your extra-terrestrial foes. You can dodge and duck behind cover to avoid incoming fire, and while the game follows a fairly linear path, you're free to explore the levels at your leisure. Despite giving you free control over the movement of your character, Farpoint somehow manages to avoid the motion sickness issues that have plagued similar titles.
We had a blast with Farpoint. Though short at 6-or-so hours of single player story mode to complete, its multiplayer mode gives it some extra replayability, as does the pinpoint-accuracy of its visceral gunplay. For more on the game, read our Farpoint verdict here.
Resident Evil 7
Developer: Capcom
Price: $60/£50
Does it require Move controllers? No
Resident Evil 7 is a bit of an anomaly on this list. The next entry in the long-running horror series takes the experience into first person for the first time, but, more impressively, can be played in its 18 hour entirety in VR.
This means that the game is one of the longest VR experiences available right now, but you'll need a lot of courage to make it through the game this way, since by all accounts Resident Evil 7 is one scary game - especially in virtual reality.
But if you're able to stomach the scares you'll be rewarded with one of the finest horror games of this generation, and a true return to form for the Resident Evil series.
Star Wars: Battlefront - X-Wing VR Mission
Developer: Criterion / DICE
Price: Free (if you own Battlefront)
Does it require Move controllers? No
It may only last 20 minutes, but what a fantastic third of an hour it is. Star Wars Battlefront's X-Wing VR mission, even as an extended tech demo, is a perfect example of what VR is capable of. Putting you right in the cockpit of a lovingly modelled X-Wing fighter, it transports you directly into a key element of the Star Wars universe.
Handling like a dream as you dart between asteroids and take on a fleet of Tie Fighters, you'll get all the feels when John Williams' iconic score begins to swell.
Statik
Statik, by Little Nightmare developers Tarsier Studios, is one of the cleverest VR games out there.
It sounds simple enough. Each level sees you play as a research participant who wakes up with their hands trapped inside various different contraptions.
Each button on the controller seems to do something on the device, but it's never really clear what. You'll have to experiment with trial and error to escape from each of these contraptions, and the puzzles get fiendishly difficult.
But what's really impressive is how the game plays into the constraints of the PlayStation VR when used with a DualShock controller. It's camera isn't good at tracking over large distances, so the game has you sitting in a chair. The fact that you're using a controller makes you feel as though your hands really are trapped inside a box, even if you can move your hands freely in the real world.
Statik is a game that's great at showing off the simpler pleasures of VR, and it's easy to get completely absorbed in its puzzles.
Rez Infinite
Developer: Monstars + Enhance Games
Price: $30/£25
Does it require Move controllers? No
Who’d have guessed that a 15 year old Dreamcast game would turn out to be one of the killer apps for Sony’s PlayStation VR headset? The second time that the classic shooter has been updated, Rez Infinite adds VR head tracking into the mix, putting you at the center of its Tron-like wireframe soundscapes.
It’s always been a game that lets you “get in the zone”, but with VR head tracking, Rez Infinite becomes almost hypnotic. With an ace, pulsing trance soundtrack that builds to a thumping crescendo as you shoot down polygonal enemies, you find yourself fully immersed in the futuristic landscape as it zips past your floating avatar.
With an insane sense of speed and spot on head-tracking enemy targeting, it’s easy to completely lose track of reality whilst playing Rez Infinite, and it’ll be hard to stop yourself dancing along to the grooves your shots produce. Packing in all the additional content of the earlier HD re-release of Rez, it’s still a relatively short VR experience at just around an hour long.
But, like a good album, it’s something you’ll want to dive into again and again. Just be careful that you don’t do a “Jeff Bridges in Tron” and find yourself so hooked that you’ll never want to leave.
Batman: Arkham VR
Developer: Rocksteady Studios
Price: $20/£16
Does it require Move controllers? Yes
Batman: Arkham VR is probably the best introduction to PlayStation VR as a platform. While there isn’t a ton of gameplay in the traditional sense, it’s an amazing visual showcase that demonstrates the power of the platform.
The opening sequence of the game draws you into in by leading you from the top floor of Wayne Manor down to the basement wherein you suit up as the Batman for the first time.
What you’re paying for here are the vistas and the incredible level of immersion as you solve crimes throughout Gotham and come face-to-horrifying-face with Batman’s greatest adversaries.
There’s few things scarier than looking the Joker in his beady bright green eyes or standing mere inches away from Killer Croc, and Batman: Arkham VR is one of the only experiences in the world that offer just that.
PlayStation VR Worlds
Developer: London Studio
Price: $40/£30
Does it require Move controllers? Yes
There’s a vast majority of gamers out there who are going to get PlayStation VR Worlds without ever heading to the store to pick it up. Sony’s decision to include it in the PlayStation VR Launch Day Bundle was, in many ways, one of the most brilliant decisions the company made with its VR headset. On the disc you’ll find a number of short, self-contained experiences that demo polished game ideas that could one day be expanded into full titles. The standout titles include Danger Ball, The London Heist and Scavengers Odyssey, but the remaining games – Ocean Descent and VR Luge – aren’t all that bad, either.
There’s a reason Sony picked PlayStation VR Worlds to be packaged with every Launch Day bundle – it’s probably the best title to use to ease friends and family into virtual reality rather than tossing them into the deep-end with a game like Thumper. The demos here can be a bit overwhelming at times – I’m looking in your direction, VR Luge – but if they’re feeling the motion sickness you can always bring them back to something like Danger Ball or Ocean Descent to get them back on their feet.
Battlezone
Developer: Rebellion
Price: $50/£50
Does it require Move controllers? No
Chances are, the original Battlezone might have passed you by if you're under 40 – Atari's 1980 arcade game doesn't quite hold the same iconic status as Pong. However, it's generally considered to be the very first VR game, which is why British developer Rebellion bought the rights from Atari so that it could remake it for modern VR headsets.
The result is one of the best VR experiences we've had to date. The gameplay is fun (think a futuristic take on World of Tanks), but it's the striking-but-simple graphics that are the key to the overall enjoyment. There’s two main modes here – offline campaign and online multiplayer. While we didn’t have time to try it with a bunch of buddies online, the offline campaign mode feels pretty well fleshed out. There’s quite a number of tanks to pick from and unlock and while gameplay can err on the repetitive side, it’s enough to lock you in for a few hours at a time.
While a lot of VR games try to go as realistic as possible, Battlezone's Tron-like game world is incredibly absorbing, and better yet it’s one of the few titles on the platform you'll be able to enjoy alongside your friends thanks to the game's inclusion of co-operative play.
The Playroom VR
Developer: Sony
Price: Free
Does it require Move controllers? No
Even the coldest of hearts will be melted by The Playroom. The game’s cast is comprised of little robots who are tossed into peculiar, fun and even Mario-esque situations for your amusement. If I’m being totally honest, the whole game looks and plays like a Mario Party game and is perfect for larger crowds.
In one mini-game, the player with the VR headset is a monster, while four players using a TV and DualShock 4 controllers try to avoid the debris he throws at them. In another, one player wearing the headset is tasked with sucking up ghosts from a haunted house while players outside of virtual reality locate the spectres and shout directions on where to shoot. There are also toybox demos where you just look into a miniature house and observe the droids as they go to the gym, go swimming, watch TV and so forth.
But honestly the best part of Sony’s The Playroom VR is its price – it’s free to download, which makes it one of the best bargains anywhere on the PlayStation Store.
SUPERHYPERCUBE
Developer: kokoromi
Price: $30
Does it require Move controllers? No
SUPERHYPERCUBE is a legitimately fun game, like not “by VR’s standard’s” fun, but real honest fun. The goal here is to rotate blocks to get them to fit through an opening of a certain size and shape. Sneak the piece through and you’re rewarded with another block that will then create the next puzzle a bit harder. If you can’t, the blocks that can’t fit through the opening jettison off your cube and you start from square one.
Where SUPERHYPERCUBE went right is that it didn’t try to do anything complex – like Tetris, Candy Crush and Breakout! the idea here is simple: don’t mess up. But the simple idea is enhanced by the perspective provided by VR – by allowing you to look at your floating cube from every angle you appreciate the times you solve the puzzle and simply laugh when it doesn’t work out.
The only things SUPERHYPERCUBE is missing are a killer soundtrack and a few more modes to pad out the solve-it-or-start-over gameplay. A mode where you start with a cube comprised of 40 blocks or shaped like various mundane objects would’ve gone a long way to making it feel like a more complete, robust experience. Still, all that aside, it’s worth picking up.
Wayward Sky
Developer: Uber Entertainment
Price: $20/£15
Does it require Move controllers? Yes
If you’ve been looking for PlayStation VR’s sleeper hit, Wayward Sky is it. An isometric puzzle game that’s aimed at younger gamers, Wayward Sky has you solving puzzles to reunite a young female pilot with her father. At times heartfelt and funny, other times heart-achingly sad, Wayward Sky is a rather emotional journey.
Setting emotions aside for a minute, the game may not do the best of jobs leveraging virtual reality’s new perspective, but the few times it does – usually when operating a piece of machinery – are effective at making you feel more immersed.
That said, it can be tough to tell who the game is targeting. While kids would make the most sense given the game’s lighter atmosphere and sometimes overly simple puzzle mechanics, Sony doesn’t recommend children under the age of 12 use its virtual reality headset. So unless you’re willing to fly in the face of Sony’s warning – or embark on the journey yourself while a little one watches along on the TV – you might need to skip past this patch of sky.
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Developer: Steel Crate Games
Price: $15/£12
Does it require Move controllers? No
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes doesn’t sound like much fun on paper. While one person puts on a headset to look at an overly detailed bomb in a nondescript room, the other player uses the TV screen to read a dense direction manual on how which wires to cut and buttons to push to make sure you get to the next level. But underneath its seemingly boring exterior lies a tremendously fun exercise in teamwork, communication and sometimes sheer dumb luck as you make last-minute decisions to stop a bomb from going off.
Levels that start off easy – usually with two or three puzzles to solve and a few minutes to solve them – but escalate quickly. Part of the game’s charm is that whenever you start feeling good about your skills as either a decoder or disarmer, something else comes up that ruins your day. In that way it’s fun trying to stay calm under pressure and getting a laugh when it all, inevitably, blows up in your face.
Thumper
Developer: Drool
Price: $20/£16
Does it require Move controllers? No
Never have the words “Rhythm Hell” been a more apt description for a game. Thumper pushes you by sending wave after wave of obstacles your way that require button combinations set to a certain beat. If the flashing lightshow isn’t enough, the game’s aesthetics and boss battles are like something set out of Dante’s Inferno: hellish visages of what life in the afterlife for all the naughtiest gamers.
While the music in Thumper is never totally recognizable, it’s instantly catchy causing you to bob your head to the beat and curse loudly when the game sets aside all care for your emotions and just throws everything and the kitchen sink at you all at once.
Thumper is, admittedly, a bit on the intense side visually – so it’s probably not the best thing to show off to mom and dad or little ones. But if you’ve gone through Rez Infinite and you’re looking for a musically inspired hellscape, Thumper should be the game on your list.
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Developer: Supermassive Games
Price: $20/£15
Does it require Move controllers? Yes
One of our favorite aspects of PlayStation VR is just how many different genres of games it has. DriveClub in VR will satiate racing game fans' need for speed, while GNOG will put fans of puzzle games face-to-face with a dozens of colorful enigmas to solve.
Unlike either of those, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood will join Resident Evil 7 in being PlayStation VR's first foray into the horror genre that will strap you into a carnival-esque rollercoaster and send you hurtling through of funhouse of horrors.
While the controls are fairly limited – basically shoot anything and everything that moves – the real "fun" to be had in Rush of Blood comes from tumbling from one jump scare to the next with a deathgrip on both the controller and your bladder.
Trust me kids, nothing is scarier than almost peeing your pants in a room full of your friends.
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
Developer: Double Fine Productions
Price: $20/£15
Does it require Move controllers? No
If you're looking for a laugh while play testing your new PSVR, check out Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, a game written by the weird, twisted mind of Tim Schafer. While we've always loved the stuff Schafer has done, Rhombus of Ruin takes his writing to a new dimension. (Get it? Fine. We're not funny.)
What you'll find here behind the clever jokes and Schafer's lovably strange humor is a straightforward puzzle game that can be played in just over an hour. The puzzles aren't exactly mind melting and the experience might be a bit too short for the price of entry, but if you can't wait another minute for Psychonauts 2 or want a more laid-back experience while you're still learning the ropes of virtual reality, this is a trip to the inner psyche worth taking.
COMING SOON: Blood and Truth
Developer: Sony London Studio
Release window: 2018
Will it require Move controllers? Yes
After rocking the PlayStation VR launch with VR Worlds and its standout cockney-shooting gallery mode The Heist, Sony London Studio is following it up with a full-length dive into London's underworld.
In Blood and Truth you'll play as a former special forces operative exploring the murky world of London's criminal elite on a mission to save his family. Taking its cues from big-budget action movies, it wants to make you feel like the hero of your own film.
From the demo we've seen so far, Sony London Studio again nails its VR gunplay, but it's the little details that look set to make the game shine. As good looking as any game that's yet hit the PlayStation VR headset, Sony London Studio offers an intuitive world where partaking action movie tropes (like shooting at the feet of a tight-lipped informant unwilling to spill the beans), are rewarded just as you'd expect them to be. If you've got a PSVR headset, it should be top of your wishlist.
COMING SOON: Vacation Simulator
Developer: Owlchemy Labs
Release window: 2018
Will it require Move controllers? Most likely
Fans of Job Simulator have a new game to look forward to in Vacation Simulator. It’s looking to be more of the same humor, paired with quirky gameplay as you try your best to participate in a vacation.
We don’t have many details on the game yet, other than a brief look at it here, and that it should release in 2018 on multiple VR platforms. As long as Owlchemy Labs keeps doing their thing, we have no doubt Vacation Simulator will be a fun little romp in VR.
COMING SOON: Ace Combat 7
Developer: Bandai Namco Studio / Project Aces
Release window: 2018
Will it require Move controllers? Likely not
Being in a cockpit is one of the most natural settings for VR, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown drops players in the cockpits of a fighter jet for some extreme dog-fighting. The Ace Combat series has had a fairly consistent track record of coming out with compelling dog-fighting games, and the upcoming title will hopefully prove that little has changed.
It’s unclear just how much gameplay will actually be in VR, as Ace Combat 7 won’t be a strictly-VR game. But, a package that comes with a complete game and offers a special VR mode on top is a good package in our eyes. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is slated for release in 2018.