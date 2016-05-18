Google announces Daydream, a new VR platform

Google has announced Daydream, a new VR hub built on Android N that will arrive this autumn. Similar to the home view you find inside of Oculus Rift, Daydream is an all-in-one experience that brings games, apps, movies and even the Google Play Store in its entirety into a VR headset.

Though no finished headsets were shown off at Google IO 2016, some reference design sketches were shown off, in addition to a small, Wii-like controller that provides motion control.

Several Daydream-ready devices will be launching this year from the likes of Samsung, HTC and other popular manufacturers.