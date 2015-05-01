Confirmed: Apple Watch and wrist tattoos don't mix

Will there ever be an Apple product release that's not mired in controversy?

After a week of user complaints that Apple Watch does not work well with tattoos on their wrists, Apple has confirmed it's a problem with the wearable's sensors.

In a newly updated page on the smartwatch's heart sensor Apple notes "permanent or temporary changes to your skin, such as some tattoos, can also impact heart rate sensor performance."

According to the Cupertino company, the ink, pattern, and saturation of some tattoos can block light projected by the watch's infrared sensors. The Apple Watch uses these sensors to detect the user and when they are wearing the smartwatch as well as tracking their heart rate.

The issue first came to light when inked users took to Reddit, Twitter and YouTube to present the malfunctioning sensor, calling the widespread issue "Tattoo-gate."

Another setback

The Apple Watch was released on April 24, and already this is the wearable's second major issue.

Just a day ago, a report from The Wall Street Journal stated the smartwatch was running into delays due to faulty Taptic Engines - a key component that taps the users wrist for notifications.