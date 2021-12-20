We may not escape Zoom for a long time yet

Audio player loading…

The age of Zoom calls could soon be a long way off, according to perhaps unsurprising new predictions from the company itself.

The video conferencing giant, which has been one of the biggest success stories of the pandemic, has said it can play an important role in the post-pandemic world.

This would mainly be through helping facilitate and encourage hybrid working as employees look to split their time between the office and a more comfortable home environment.

Zoom future

“I think there are three big shifts that are happening post-pandemic that businesses are investing in and that’s spurring our growth and relevance,” Zoom's Ricky Kapur, head of the company's Asia Pacific zone, told CNBC in a televised interview.

This boldness follows the company's most recent financial results last month in which it revealed it is still expanding its customer base as hybrid working becomes more popular for businesses around the world.

The company added that it has seen particular success in drawing in larger customers contributing more than $100,000 each in trailing twelve months revenue, with Zoom also boasting 512,100 customers with more than 10 employees.

“Employees are demanding flexible work arrangements and the ability to work frictionless, irrespective of where they are,” Kapur added, noting that customers of all sizes are also looking for more customizable and flexible approaches to work.

“Whether it’s a retail experience, the ability to live feed into the store and speak with a live person — see a product, have a real conversation, and then make a purchase decision. Consumers are expecting that from companies,” he said.

Zoom has been working hard to continue the amazing growth it enjoyed during the pandemic as it attempts to keep track with rivals such as Microsoft Teams.

This includes recent updates such as live transcription, which is now available for all free Zoom accounts, after having only previously been offered to paid subscribers.