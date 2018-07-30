Watch Love Island online: how to stream the Live Final for free from UK or abroad

Watch Love Island online: when's the Live Final? ITV2 is your destination for the Love Island, or the array of ITV streaming options if you're not able to watch on TV - more on that below. The Live Final is on at 9pm BST on Saturday, July 30, with a special 95 minute show to reveal this year's winners.

Bad news folks - Love Island comes to an end tonight. But then if you've landed on this article, you probably already knew that didn't you. Series four of the nation's guilty pleasure has been fantastic viewing. And if you want to know how to watch the Love Island Live Final while you're either in the UK or abroad, you've come to the right place.

So will it be Dani and Jack? The bookies certainly think so - the lovable couple are hot favourites to take home the £50,000 cash prize. But there's a lot of love out there for the likes of Wes, Kazimir and Laura, too. The only way of crowning your faves the champions is to vote during tonight's live final.

And then tomorrow, you'll have to work out how you're going to cope without your daily Love Island fix. But today is for thinking back fondly on the Spanish summer of true romance and sweet moments, mixed with sexual encounters and some of the most awkward scenes ever broadcast on British TV. We've witnessed emerging horrors, ongoing love stories and cruel betrayals.

Keep reading to discover how to watch the final chapter in the 2018 Love Island story - even if you're outside the UK - with our guide on how to stream for free.

How to watch Love Island online for free in the UK:

Love Island is one of those rare shows these days that people still gather around the TV for at the time of broadcast while retweeting memes, clips and opinions. But you can easily watch it via the ITV website or catch up on your mobile devices via the ITV Hub app which you can download here for Android and here for your iPhone or iPad - the Live Final kicks off at 9pm BST on Monday, July 30.

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust. It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running with. It's still free, too.

Watch Love Island anywhere else in the world for free:

OK, so you probably already knew how to watch in the UK. So here comes the clever bit if you can't go without Love Island while you're on your hols, or if you live abroad and are curious about what all the fuss is for.

Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to TVPlayer.com or the ITV Hub website for catch up episodes. You can also get the ITV Hub app for the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games consoles and other smart devices, and ExpressVPN will work on all these devices too so no worries there.

From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream Love Island on your computer or from your favorite streaming devices to your TV. Here's how to stream Love Island with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream Love Island for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of Love Island. If you're on the go and prefer to watch the races from a mobile device you can also tune in via the ITV player app. Alternatively use TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Love Island series 1 and 2

If you're completely new to Love Island and watch to start from the beginning - or if you're just so obsessed with Love Island that you need to watch old episodes to bridge the impossible 24 hour gap between episodes, you'll be pleased to know that you can now watch Love Island series 1 and 2 on Netflix UK. If you're outside of the UK, again you'll need to use a VPN to watch these episodes but once you've got your VPN installed it really is super quick and easy. At the moment there's no easy watch to watch Love Island series 3 but we expect this to pop up on Netflix before long.

Where can I watch Love Island using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream Love Island from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

Images courtesy of www.itv.com/loveisland