Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley online: date, time, card, live stream channels explained

The date and time to watch Jake Paul take on Tyron Woodley in the ring is almost here. Will Sunday see the YouTube star get his comeuppance? Or will he continue his undefeated streak further at the cost of the UFC legend? You've landed in the right place to discover all the information you need to get a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream this weekend.

Jake Paul has so far surpassed expectations of boxing pundits everywhere, going 3 for 3 in the ring to date. OK, so an out of shape Ben Askren and ex-NBA player Nate Robinson weren't exactly the most intimidating of foes, but Paul has so far handled himself with some accomplishment.

In front of him on Sunday will stand 39-year-old former UFC champ Tyron Woodley. He's an intimidating physical specimen and he's certainly not short of punching power - it was a jaw-rattling right hook that catapulted him to UFC glory five years ago.

We've got a cracking undercard to look forward to too, as Amanda Serrano defends her WBC, WBO, IBO World Featherweight titles against Yamileth Mercado, and Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury also in action.

Love it or hate it, it's going to be a spectacle, that's for sure. Here's all you need to know about how to watch a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley is set to take place on Sunday, August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio - Paul's hometown.

The event is set to begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and it's likely that the two fighters will make their ring walks at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT, though that of course depends on how long the earlier fights last.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley if you're away from your country

PPV platforms have this wrapped up pretty much everywhere. But if you're abroad and discover that your coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream boxing from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in the US

Anyone in the US looking for a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream will need shell out $59.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime or via dedicated boxing streamer Fite.TV. You can get Showtime and Fite.TV on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on their websites. You can also find the fight through a range of cable services including DirecTV, Verizon, Spectrum, and Dish if you want to watch as well. The event is set to begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and it's likely that the two fighters will make their ring walks at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT - though that of course depends on how long the earlier fights last.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £16.95. You'll have to prepare for a late one though, because coverage of the event starts at 12.30am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 3am, though this is subject to change. Either way... it's probably good to set a coffee pot on. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: live stream the fight in Australia

Foxtel's Main Event platform is the PPV channel for watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in Australia. The fight is priced at $29.95 and likely to start no earlier than midday AEST on Monday (the full card starts at 10am) - a positively sociable hour compared to other parts of the world... as long as your boss doesn't mind you watching! So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. Aussies who find themselves out of the country but want to tune into Main Event's coverage can take advantage of a VPN like ExpressVPN, which is great value and gives you 3 months FREE if you sign up for a 12-month plan.

How to watch a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream in Canada

Canadian fans will also be tuning into Fite.tv to watch Paul vs Woodley this weekend. The PPV cost is set at $59.99USD, which is around CAD$75 Fite.TV offers both a browser service and iOS and Android apps, but you can also order through a range of cable services including Rogers and more.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley full card

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano (c) vs Yamileth Mercado – WBC, WBO, IBO World Featherweight titles

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love – Welterweight

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Cusumano – Heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor – Cruiserweight

Charles Conwell vs Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida – Super-Welterweight

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is the 24-year-old younger brother of Logan Paul, each of whom rose to fame through social media.

He first gained a following on Vine, before expanding to YouTube and joining the cast of Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, from which he was later fired.

He's resorted to increasingly extreme and controversial measures to further increase his profile, the latest of which is an extremely lucrative - and often farcical - fledgling boxing career.

After initially serving as little more than a support act for his older brother, Jake Paul has become by far the more successful fighter, and has beaten fellow YouTubers Deji Olatunji and AnEsonGib, as well as former basketball player Nate Robinson and former Bellator champion Ben Askren.

Who is Tyron Woodley?

Tyron Woodley is a 39-year-old former UFC champion, who bowed out of the Octagon when his contract ended earlier this year.

The reigning welterweight champion for nearly three years, Woodley ended his UFC career on a low note, with four consecutive defeats.

Unlike his good friend Ben Askren, Woodley's known to pack a powerful punch, which was best demonstrated in his knockout of Robbie Lawler on the night he won the welterweight title.