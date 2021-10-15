Watch IPL Final 2021: live stream KKR vs CSK online from anywhere

KKR have already cut one legend's captaincy short this week. Will MS Dhoni be the next to fall? The King, who rolled back the years to lead CSK into the final off the back of boundary after boundary, has hinted that this could be the last dance of his illustrious career. Can Captain Cool ice it one more time? Read on as we explain how to get a 2021 IPL Final live stream and watch KKR vs CSK online from anywhere.

Both franchises took turns to break DC hearts in the playoffs, though the Super Kings have had plenty of recovery time, the Knight Riders having played twice since Chennai secured their place in the final.

Kolkata won the toss in both of their meetings during the regular season, electing to chase the first time around, then electing to bat in their second clash. Both games were nail-biters, KKR looking all but dead and buried before somehow almost snatching the win.

They nearly did the opposite in the qualifier two days ago, Rahul Tripathi pulling a six out of the hat right at the death to ensure that Venkatesh Iyer's excellent work wasn't wasted. But the form of their middle order, captain Eoin Morgan in particular, is a real concern.

Will CSK lift that cup for a fourth time, or can KKR surge to their third IPL victory, and consign their opponents to a record-extending sixth runner-up finish? Follow our guide for all you need to know to find a 2021 IPL Final live stream and watch KKR vs CSK from anywhere.

How to watch KKR vs CSK online from outside your country

In the UK, Australia, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options. But if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming KKR vs CSK via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream KKR vs CSK from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

How to watch 2021 IPL Final: live stream KKR vs CSK in the UK

You can watch the 2021 IPL Final on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. The action gets underway at 3pm BST, with the build-up starting at 2.50pm. Subscribers can also watch KKR vs CSK on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch IPL Final: live stream KKR vs CSK in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can tune into the IPL Final on Fox Sports. However, if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Prepare for a late Friday night though, with KKR vs CSK set to start at 1am AEDT in the early hours of Saturday morning. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch cricket online and get an IPL Final live stream in the US - with and without cable

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, fans in the US have several options to live stream KKR vs CSK, which starts at 10am ET / 7am PT on Friday morning. First and foremost is the US's bastion of cricket broadcasters - Willow TV. The dedicated cricket channel (also available in Canada) is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also available via the ever-reliable Sling TV across a range of devices. You can try it for a whole month for just $5 - before which it goes up to $10 per month. Or pay $60 for a whole year, which will also get you all of the T20 World Cup action. New to the cricket scene is ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming the IPL Final and every T20 World Cup game. The ESPN Plus cost is pretty tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content too.

How to watch 2021 IPL Final: live stream cricket in New Zealand

New Zealanders can tune into the IPL Final on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. KKR vs CSK is set to get underway at 3am NZDT on Friday night/Saturday morning, so strap yourself in for a late one. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

IPL Final live stream 2021: how to watch KKR vs CSK online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the IPL Final live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. The KKR vs CSK game starts at 7.30pm IST on Friday evening. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar price has changed since the first leg of the IPL. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP), but the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream the IPL Final on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Jio and Airtel offer special data plans that offer Hotstar subscription to watch KKR vs CSK live.

Can I watch an IPL Final live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the IPL Final is once again not being broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.