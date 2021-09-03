Watch Firefly Aerospace's new Alpha rocket blow up in spectacular fashion

Firefly Aerospace's first attempt at getting their Alpha rocket into outer space ended in a spectacular explosion today, and it was thankfully caught on video by a helpful spectator.

A spectator of today's launch by private space company Firefly Aerospace going by Adrian T on YouTube captured the flight of the company's Alpha rocket as it took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and captured the moment the rocket encountered an anomaly shortly before exploding into an impressive fireball.

This story is developing...