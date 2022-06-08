Watch Dwayne Johnson get nuts in the first trailer for DC’s Black Adam

Audio player loading…

Warner Bros. has finally released the first trailer for the Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam – and suffice to say, it was worth the wait.

The highly-anticipated superhero movie , which is scheduled for theatrical release on October 21, will follow the titular DC comics anti-hero as he battles to defeat the Justice Society of America (or JSA). Check out the trailer above.

Johnson stars as Black Adam, the nemesis of Shazam, in the upcoming film, though the latter character (played by Zachary Levi in the eponymous 2019 movie), won’t be appearing in DC’s latest action romp. The Jumanji star will instead be joined by the likes of Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).

Jaume Collet-Serra, the director responsible for several Liam Neeson-led thrillers including Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night and The Commuter, is helming the project – and the filmmaker’s frenetic style is plain to see in Black Adam’s first official trailer.

The DC movie has been the subject of development for almost half a decade, and Johnson himself first expressed an interest in playing the beefy superhero as early as 2014.