Watch 1883 episode 1 online and stream the Yellowstone prequel from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Saddle up for this rootin’-tootin’ prequel series to Tyler Sheridan’s phenomenally popular Yellowstone, in which we’ll discover more about the Dutton family and their perilous journey through the Wild West to Montana over 130 years ago. Read on and we’ll explain how to watch 1883 episode 1 online now and start streaming this Yellowstone origin story.

Yellowstone season 4 briefly introduced us to James Dutton (Tim McGraw) via flashback as he peacefully convened with the displaced Native American population on “his” land.

Now we’ll follow his initial journey across The Great Plains to Montana with his wife Margaret (Faith Hill) and three children Elsa, John, and Spencer, in the time before the Dutton ranch ever existed. But danger lurks around every corner, and they’ll encounter arrow-riddled corpses, gun-toting varmints, and the hostile American wilderness along the way.

Episode 1 sees James depart Texas for a better life with his poverty-stricken family, whose settler caravan is expertly guided by hard-bit cowboy Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) and his right-hand man Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) as they head off across the country. Excitingly, Billy Bob Thornton will also feature as the ruthless Jim Courtright, a Marshall who declares that “there’s only one killer in Fort Worth, and that’s me.”

So, get ready for thrilling ride though the Wild West – full of boozing, whoring, bar room brawls and homesteading – as we break down below how to watch 1883 episode 1 online now with a subscription to Paramount Plus.

More Paramount Plus TV: how to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4

How to watch 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story episode 1 from outside your country

Out of the country when Taylor Sheridan’s new Western drama 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story debuts? Then you'll be unable to watch new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream all episodes of 1883 online on-demand no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Y: 1883 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've trialled and tested the major VPNs and found ExpressVPN to be the overall best pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch 1883 episode 1 online FREE in the US

Paramount Plus 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (also known as ‘Y: 1883’) is exclusive to ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount Plus, but the debut episode will also be broadcast on the Paramount Network Sunday, December 19 at 9pm ET/PT, directly after the latest instalment of Yellowstone. That’s true for episode 2 ‘Behind Us, a Cliff’ as well on December 26. However, after this time only subscribers to Paramount Plus can enjoy new episodes of 1883 every Sunday. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the VOD platform not only provides great value – a subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) – but it also currently offers an incredible month-long FREE trial to new subscribers when using the code PEAKSALE at sign-up. The service features new originals like Mayor of Kingstown while also being home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise. Not to mention being the place to watch the iCarly reboot, the return of Frasier, and the best of CBS's live sports action, without having to splash out on pricey cable. That, PLUS Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Hustle, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Y: 1883 episode 1 online in Canada for FREE

access to VOD service Paramount Plus Thankfully, Canadians also have access to VOD service Paramount Plus, which means that all-new episodes of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story should be available weekly from Sunday, December 19 – although that’s yet to be explicitly confirmed. The Paramount Plus cost in the Great White North is only CAD$5.99 a month – less than a Disney Plus subscription – and comes with a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers, so you can try before you buy. However, if you’re abroad when 1883 episode 1 drops online, you can just download a VPN like Express VPN. That way you can still login to your account and stream Paramount Plus no matter where you are.

How to watch 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story episode 1 in Australia

Paramount Plus was made available to Australian viewers It looks promising Down Under for fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Western dramas. Launched in August 2021, Paramount Plus was made available to Australian viewers for AUS$8.99 a month and includes an enticing 7-day free trial, and we expect 1883 episode 1 should land here anytime between December 19-20. However, there’s been no explicit confirmation that 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story will be available in Australia on the streaming platform, but we anticipate it should given it is a Paramount Plus Original. Away from home and struggling to access regionally-specific content? It’s as simple as downloading a VPN, which lets you stream your favorite shows from your preferred VOD platform, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story episode 1 online in the UK?

As far as we know, no UK streamer has yet purchased the rights to Taylor Sheridan’s 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story.

But in more hopeful news, Paramount Plus will be coming to the UK in early 2022 in partnership with broadcaster Sky, and that should mean audiences across the Atlantic being able to enjoy its entire content library – 1883 included.

If you’re travelling over the holidays but paying for Paramount Plus, don’t fret. Simply purchase and download a VPN to get streaming the best shows again from wherever you are.