Want to do work on your iPad for Prime Day? These keyboards will be a big help

As Prime Day deals are launching almost every hour, you may find a huge amount of iPad keyboards on offer that could unlock its potential more than you think.
As Amazon Prime Day has now begun, you may be looking to see just what else your iPad can benefit from. Since it gained the ability to be used with a mouse, there's been plenty of cases from manufacturers to take advantage of this.
With Apple's magic keyboard seeing a big drop in price, alongside other third-party cases, the time is definitely now to see how you can benefit from a hardware keyboard and trackpad built-in, without using your fingers to write up an urgent report.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Best iPad keyboard US deals
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard (Black):
$119.99 $99.99 on Amazon
Save $20 - A fantastic choice for fans of smaller keyboards, the compact Razer Huntsman Mini has all the charm and tactical switch advantages of a larger keyboard without hogging space on your desk. This can plug directly into an iPad with a USB-C port adapter, and works very well across the iPadOS software.View Deal
Logitech Keyboard case for iPad (7th and 8th generation):
$99.99 $79.99 on Amazon
Save $20 - A case for the regular iPad model, here you are able to have the iPad in more than one viewing angle, alongside a row of shortcut keys to easily control brightness, volume and more. It connects through Bluetooth, so you only need to switch the case on, and it will recognise your iPad, ready to go.View Deal
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Generation) and iPad Air (4th Generation):
$299.99 $266.69 on Amazon
Save $33.30 - A fantastic all-rounder, with backlit keys and a multi-touch trackpad so you can pinch-in and pinch-out on photos, web pages and much more. This connects to the iPad through the smart connector on the back of the tablet, so you only need to snap it on, and you're ready to work.View Deal
Best iPad keyboard UK deals
iPad Pro Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch):
£349.00 £199.00 at Amazon
Save £150 If you find yourself doing a lot of work on your iPad Pro, this Magic Keyboard attachment will do the job. With backlit keys, a trackpad and even an extra USB-C port for accessories, it's a great companion for your iPad, especially at almost half off the original price.
Inateck Keyboard Case for iPad 2020(8th Gen):
£35.99 £23.99 at Amazon
Save £12 - A case for the regular iPad model here, with three different viewing angles and able to be folded into a book, protecting the iPad against any dents or scratches when being put into a travelling bag.
HotLabel iPad Air 4th Generation Case:
£48.99 £39.19 at Amazon
Save £9.80 - This case connects to the latest iPad Air through Bluetooth, and enables a multi-touch trackpad and keyboard to help you complete that overdue report. It features backlit keys with even an additional rainbow setting, so you can RGB your keyboard just like Razers' peripherals.
