Wales vs Tonga live stream: how to watch today's rugby union from anywhere

Wales vs Tonga rugby union - where and when Wales vs Tonga takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff today (Saturday, November 17). Kick-off is at 2.30pm GMT, which is 9.30am ET, 6.30am PT and 1.30am Sunday morning AEDT - that's 3.30am in the morning if you're reading this in Tonga!

Rugby union powerhouses Wales and Tonga are set to have an almighty clash this Saturday in what should be a literally smashing game for the autumn internationals. And we'll tell you how to watch it from the comfort of your own sitting room (or, indeed, anywhere else) with a Wales vs Tonga live stream.

Wales currently has a completely unblemished record against Tonga, which they'll be confident of defending in this Cardiff clash. This is the first time the teams have met since the summer of 2017 when Wales beat Tonga 24-6 in Auckland.

Following a memorable win against Australia last week, Wales coach Warren Gatland has made a whopping 14 changes to the side. That means only one player, lock Adam Beard, will remain on the starting line-up. Ellis Jenkins (pictured) will captain the side that sees Jonah Holmes make his debut at full-back. Dan Biggar slots in at number 10, while wing Liam Williams earns his fiftieth cap.

But - to roll out the old cliche - Tonga are no mugs, coming off consecutive wins against Samoa and Fiji. Ospreys prop Ma'afu will be the only uncapped player in their XV. The only other starting line change is Castres lock Sitiveni Mafi repalacing Sam 'Ulufonua.

For all the info about how to watch a Wales vs Tonga live stream, read on. The good old BBC will be showing it in the UK, so you can tune in for free by using a VPN if you're outside the country this weekend.

How to live stream Wales vs Tonga in the UK for free

Great news! The Wales vs Tonga autumn international will be shown live on BBC One in the UK. That means you can watch it for free on your TV when it kicks off at 2.30pm GMT.

Alternatively you can access the action live via BBC iPlayer or through a third-party online streaming TV service such as TVPlayer.com. This means you can catch the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later.

Not in the Wales or the UK this weekend? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Wales vs Tonga for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the rugby on the BBC website or iPlayer, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage on TVPlayer without having to find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch Wales vs Tonga online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 15 months for the price of 12

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN service 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream Wales vs Tonga on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer.com is a very handy little website that hosts all of the UK's freeview channels on one handy website. It's free to use, completely legal and lets you channel hop at your leisure.

Where else can I watch the rugby with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Japan, France, Italy, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Images courtesy of www.wru.wales