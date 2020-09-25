VPN deal: it's the last weekend to claim a massive discount on the impressive IPVanish

If you're looking for a bargain VPN offer this weekend, then you can stop the search - they don't come much better than the impressive IPVanish's current promotion, which ends this Monday.

The superb IPVanish has brought out the big guns to slash a massive 73% off its annual plan, meaning all of your VPN needs will be taken care of for as little as $3.25 (around £2.50/$AU4.45) a month for the next year. That's an utter bargain, whether you're looking for an extra layer of cybersecurity, a tool for streaming international shows and sport, or are trying to unblock apps and websites where you are today.

And it isn't just access to IPVanish's VPN service that you'll get with this offer - which, in its own right, can be used on as many devices (PCs, Macs, laptops, mobiles, tablets, TV streaming boxes, routers, etc) as you like - as you'll also get 250GB of secure cloud storage from provider SugarSync absolutely free.

And if you sign up for IPVanish now and then change your mind, you can always take advantage of its 30-day money back guarantee.

It's undoubtedly one of the most eye-catching VPN deals around right now, but you'll have to hurry if you want a piece of the action.

Not sure this is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN services guide

IPVanish VPN | 73% off | 12 months | $3.25 a month

Not only do we rank IPVanish within our top five best VPN services overall, but the fact that you get unlimited simultaneous connections for a mere $3.25 a month makes it incredible value for money. Don't want to commit for a year? No worries - you can sign up for a quarterly period for $4.50 per month or just grab it for a 30 days for a flat $5. Deal ends on Monday, September 28.

It's a great VPN deal, but is IPVanish any good?

In short...yes!

IPVanish is an expert VPN provider that secures your online life, ensures your fast speeds, and has zero-logging privacy for your cybersecurity. A log is anything that could be linked to your identity, so a zero-logging policy allows you to browse and stream freely and anonymously. So if online security is your main concern with a VPN, then IPVanish with its zero-logging policy could be ideal for you.

As well as unblocking the likes of Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, it also has a 30-day money-back guarantee and 1,500+ anonymous servers spread across over 75 countries.

Plus, it boasts fast download speeds so you don't need to worry about the VPN slowing down your device, and it's got plenty of powerful, configurable apps. So whether privacy, streaming or cost is your reason for getting a VPN, IPVanish ticks all the boxes.

Still undecided? Check out our IPVanish review.

What can you do with a VPN?

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So say for instance you wanted to access a Netflix show or movie which is geo-restricted to a location, you could access this through a VPN. A VPN changes your IP address. so your device effectively gets tricked into thinking it's in a different location.

Is your main concern for getting a VPN streaming? Make sure to check out our best Netflix VPN guide.

Apart from bypassing geo-restricted content a VPN is also crucial in maintaining cybersecurity, which is another reason why it has become so increasingly popular. A VPN uses encryption technologies which basically mean you're browsing anonymously.

And it doesn't stop there, as our article on the more obscure VPN uses explains.