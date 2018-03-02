Vote: What's your favorite piece of tech from MWC 2018?

Update: Voting has now closed for our Reader's Choice award at MWC 2018. You can read about all of the winners here including our Best in Show award that went to the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Original story: This year's MWC has seen lots of weird, wonderful and downright awesome tech announced, from the Samsung Galaxy S9 , all the way through to the return of the Nokia 8110 that you'll probably remember from The Matrix back in 1999.

We're getting ready to hand out the TechRadar MWC Awards for 2018, and we need your help for one special trophy. We want you to have your say, so you can vote for your favorite announcement of the show.

A range of products from brands like Samsung, Nokia, Sony and Huawei are up for the Reader's Choice Award and you get to choose which one you think stole the show.

Vote in our poll below and be sure to do so soon - we won't accept any votes after February 27 2018 at 15:00PM GMT (10:00 EST, 7:00 PST, 02:00 ACT).