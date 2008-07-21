3 details specs on Skypephone Mk2

The original Skypephone from 3, the second-gen version will no longer be available in 'Apple' white

Mobile operator 3 is set to release the new Skypephone next month, with the second-gen VoIP-enabled '3 Skypephone S2' mobile set to feature an improved camera, user interface (UI) and more.

The dinky (103 x 45 x 14mm) Amoi-manufactured Skypephone S2 will feature an improved 3.2-megapixel camera, a carousel type interface, a 2.2-inch QVGA screen, a 1150mAh battery, 50MB of on-board memory with a microSD card slot to supports up to 4GB extra memory.

Any colour you like, providing...

As with Henry Ford's Model T, the 3 Skypephone S2 will be made available only in black (admittedly, while the original white models looked nice out of the box, they didn't look so nice after three months of daily use…) and will offer HSDPA speeds of up to 3.6Mbps

It will be available on pay-as-you-go and contract on 18th August and 3 will charge you £69.99 for it. TechRadar looks forward to testing it out.

We particularly hope that Amoi has provided a better battery with the phone, as this was our main (in fact, our only) real gripe with 3's original Skypephone.