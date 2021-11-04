Vodafone and Microsoft team up to boost digital transformation for SMBs

Vodafone and Microsoft have announced a new collaboration looking to help SMBs across Europe embrace the latest tech breakthroughs to boost their digital transformation.

The five-year partnership looks to help provide SMBs in multiple verticals and industries with some of the most vital technology they need in order to grow.

Much of the new supplies will be focused on hybrid working, with companies around the world now embracing more flexible work practices following the pandemic.

SMB digital transformation

To this end, Microsoft will be offering its full cloud and software suite to Vodafone Business customers, including the likes of Microsoft 365, Teams Phone System and Microsoft Azure, to help boost productivity and connectivity, even when on the go.

The two companies will also look to collaborate on delivering new services in a variety of areas, including Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

But Vodafone and Microsoft will also look to work together on other areas, including Mixed Reality, combining Vodafone Business’ dedicated edge computing services with Microsoft’s software and HoloLens 2 headset to help boost training and onboarding for businesses.

The new services will be available to Vodafone Business customers across Europe from November 4.

“For businesses to become truly digital, they need networks, cloud and security to work in harmony," noted Mark Allinson, Strategy and Development Director, Vodafone Business.

"Together with Microsoft we are providing solutions that can be rapidly deployed and easily managed to support new ways of working and constantly improve business processes. This marks another step towards Vodafone becoming a SME Champion and a platform-based business.”

“More than ever before, small and medium-size businesses, across Europe and Africa, need secure and reliable solutions and services that enable real-time communication, collaboration and innovation, in order to transform their businesses and realise growth,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Channel Sales, Microsoft.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Vodafone Business to bring innovative Microsoft cloud solutions, that leverage 5G and edge computing services, and support new ways of working, to market.”

