Villareal vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the La Liga match from anywhere

After a likely welcome international break, the pressure is back on Zindine Zidane as his side return to action against one of La Liga's in-form sides. Villareal been sharp as anything of late, with boss Unai Emery already going someway to restoring his reputation following his unsuccessful spell at Arsenal. It's all at stake today, though, so here's how to get a Villareal vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere.

While his old club were humiliated 3-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League, the Yellow Submarine made their way to second in La Liga with an impressive 3-1 win at Getafe, underlining how the former Gunners man appears to have got his managerial mojo back.

Live stream Villareal vs Real Madrid This mouth-watering match kicks off at 4.15pm local time (CET) on Saturday, making it a 3.15pm start in the UK. Full live stream and TV viewing details are below - and you can get yourself out to an early lead and watch the big match from anywhere by employing the services of a good VPN.

That result continued a run of four straight wins, with Villareal unbeaten in their last ten consecutive matches across all tournaments.

Madrid's last three trips to Villarreal have ended in an identical 2-2 result, however Real won 2-1 when the two sides met in July last season at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

Real look set to be without skipper Sergio Ramos thanks to a hamstring injury, adding to a long list of sidelines stars that includes Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Alvaro Odriozola.

The home side will meanwhile be without the services of defenders Jaume Costa and Alberto Moreno. Read on for how to watch a Villareal vs Real Madrid live stream right now and catch all the La Liga action from anywhere this Saturday.

How to watch Villareal vs Real Madrid from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this clash online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Villareal vs Real Madrid from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

Villareal vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga in the UK

La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for Saturday's big game in the UK. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. You can check out all the various options and subscribe to Premier Sports and La Liga TV here. Better still, due to the current circumstances, the Saturday blackout rule has been temporarily lifted, meaning you can tune in to Saturday afternoon matches live on La Liga TV. Coverage of the match on the channel begins bang on kick-off at 3.15pm GMT. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch Villareal vs Real Madrid: FREE La Liga live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It's an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's offered as part of its entry-level Family package, which costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. But best of all, fubo offers a FREE 1-week trial, which essentially means you can watch El Clasico this weekend without paying a penny! Whatever option you choose, Villareal vs Real Madrid kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Villareal vs Real Madrid: live stream El Clasico soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where Villareal vs Real Madrid will be shown in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. The game begins, as south of the border, at 10.15am ET / 7.15am ET. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or Fubo login all the same.

La Liga live stream: how to watch Villareal vs Real Madrid in Australia

If you fancy watching this crucial La Liga match, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster...beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said, sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny Its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more - console support is the only obvious outlier, but it's said to be "coming soon". Villareal vs Real Madrid kicks off at 2.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch La Liga: Villareal vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show La Liga football in New Zealand including this huge match Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched via your laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. But unlike in Oz, there's no standalone beIN Sports subscription option. Kick-off time for Villareal vs Real Madrid in New Zealand is 4.15am NZDT in the wee hours of Sunday morning .