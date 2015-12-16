Here's when you can watch season 4 of House of Cards

If you've been hankering (Frankering?) for more of Frank Underwood's diabolical shenanigans since finishing the last season of House of Cards, you'll be happy to know that the fourth season isn't too far away – Netflix has revealed that season 4 of House of Cards will be appearing on the service in its entirety on March 4, 2016.

Netflix made the announcement just in time for tonight's U.S. Republican debate via a rather cute teaser trailer masquerading as a campaign video for Frank Underwood's run at office.

The video was tweeted from the official House of Cards Twitter account, which features the playful #FU2016 hashtag.

Netflix has also launched a promotional website where you can upload images of yourself in support of Frank Underwood's candidacy.

You can watch the House of Cards season 4 teaser trailer below.