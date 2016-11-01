Giddy-up – how to stream the Melbourne Cup online

UPDATED - 2016 edition



It’s that time of the year again, in which the entire nation stops to huddle around an office TV with bad reception to watch the Melbourne Cup.

If that (highly likely) scenario doesn’t appeal to you, there are now online streaming alternatives that can make the ‘race that stops the nation’ a much less painful experience – well, for you, not so much the glue factory-destined horses.

Thanks to the Seven’s commitment to live streaming, you now can stream the Melbourne Cup from the comfort of your browser window via the network’s Plus7 streaming service.

Alternatively, you can get a great quality stream from Seven’s other streaming service, 7Live.

If you’re planning on watching the Melbourne Cup from a tablet or smartphone, the Plus7 app will be streaming the race for the second time ever, and is available for iOS and Android devices.