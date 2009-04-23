Sony's BDP-S360 Blu-ray player hits Europe

Sony has announced the availability of its latest Profile 2.0 Blu-ray player in Europe. The BDP-S360 is an entry-level machine which offers more than its fair share of Blu-ray functionality.

Despite the S360 being aimed at those new to the Blu-ray market, the player is BD-Live straight out of the box, with onboard audio decoding of 7.1-channel Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

There's even a USB port, so you can play movies crimped from the internet straight from the machine. Oh, and there's also DNLA functionality.

Upscaling tech

As with most Blu-ray players around, the BDP-S360 will take care of standard-def DVDs, upscaling them to 1080p. This comes courtesy of Sony's Precision Cinema HD Upscale technology.

There's no firm UK date or pricing on this machine (always the case when it comes to Sony) but we should see the player arrive in Britain sometime this summer.

The BDP-S360 will retail for $300 when it lands in the US, so expect the price to be the same in sterling.

UPDATE

UK availability has just been released by Sony and it seems that the BDP-S360 will officially be out in July and will cost around £230.