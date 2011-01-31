Samsung adds LoveFilm streaming to its Blu-ray player range

Samsung has announced it is now offering the LoveFilm movie-streaming app through its Blu-ray players and Blu-ray home theatre systems.

While LoveFilm - which was recently bought by Amazon - has been available on Samsung TVs for over a year now, through the company's Internet@TV service, it is the first time that the app has been available on all connected Blu-ray systems.

To access the app, you need to have a subscription for LoveFilm that costs £5.99 and above.

If you have this in place, then you can stream movie content as well as rent Blu-rays and games through the post.

Gateway to great content

"Adding the LoveFilm streaming service to all Samsung Blu-ray players and Blu-ray Home Theatre Systems is great news for us at Samsung as we're dedicated to providing our customers with relevant and exciting content, all from the comfort of their own home," said Andy Griffiths, vice president, consumer electronics, Samsung UK .

"The Internet@TV service offers viewers a gateway to access great content in an exciting new way, unlocking the full potential of our connected devices.

"Services like LoveFilm will offer our customers more variety, choice and entertainment from our innovative products."

The LoveFilm app is also available through Sony televisions and the PlayStation 3.