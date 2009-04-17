No 3D Blu-ray players till 2011

The National Association of Broadcasters show (NAB) may start tomorrow in Las Vegas, but already audiovisual news has started trickling through.

One of the more disappointing tidbits of news to come out of the show so far is that there is a delay expected in getting 3D Blu-rays into the market.

According to Variety, there will be no 3D Blu-ray players available till 2011 at the earliest. This is because there's no standard for the format.

Standards issue

Despite the likes of Panasonic working hard to tie down a standard for the 3D Blu-ray market, nothing has yet been set in stone so companies are holding back on bringing compatible players to the market – possible fearing another format war is on the horizon.

"It's a standards issue," explained Wendy Aylsworth, Engineering VP at the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), to Variety. "While any one proprietary method could get into the market and take over within a year, I don't think you'd get all the manufacturers and content creators to agree to pay money to that specific method."

Via Home Cinema Choice and Variety