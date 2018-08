Panasonic has announced a firmware update for the company's DMP-BD10 Blu-ray player. The update enables you to playback movies recording using the AVCHD camcorder format on the player.

The Version 2.0 firmware update also adds Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD High Resolution Audio decoders. Plus the ability to control multiple devices using a single remote via VieraLink

Full firmware upgrade instruction s are included on the Panasonic Global website.