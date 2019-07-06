USA vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch Women's World Cup 2019 final from anywhere

After four weeks and 51 matches, we're finally about to reach the final of what has been an absorbing 2019 Women's World Cup - inspiring millions of viewers across the globe on the way. It all comes down to just two teams, and with our help you can get a USA vs Netherlands live stream from absolutely anywhere in the world.

The USA come into tonight's game as record breakers after becoming the first team to reach three consecutive finals having already done so in 2011 and 2015. For the Dutch it marks the first time they've reached the World Cup final in what is incredibly only their second ever World Cup appearance.

Live stream USA vs Netherlands - where and when The Women's World Cup final takes place at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon. Kick-off is at 5pm CET, which is when Dutch fans can tune in. For USWNT soccer supporters, the times are 11am ET and 8am PT (that all means 4pm BST for viewers in the UK).

The two teams have only ever played each other on two occasions - both were friendlies and both matches ended in a 3-1 victory for the USWNT.

Having made an explosive start to the 2019 Women's World Cup with a record 13-0 win in their Group F opener, the USA have been made to work increasingly hard for their place in the final as the tournament progressed. Having had testing knock-out stage wins against Spain and France, their 2-1 semi-final win over England may have come at a cost with Rose Lavell picking up an apparent hamstring injury in the clash. A similar problem also makes usual skipper Megan Rapinoe a doubt for today's match.

With 80 percent of the Dutch viewing public tuning in to see the Oranje Lionessess win their gripping semi-final over Sweden, the Netherlands team will feel like they've already claimed something of a victory by capturing the imagination of a country which has only played the sport at a professional level for 12 years.

Don't miss any of the action from tonight's final by following the instructions below and grabbing a USA vs Netherlands World Cup final live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to live stream the 2019 Women's World Cup final in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the match with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing the match in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 8am PT, and 11am ET.

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a US VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream USA vs Netherlands live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that the Women's World Cup final will be shown free-to-air. Today's game will be going out live on BBC One, with coverage set to start at 3.30pm, and you'll also be able to watch the match live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's broadcast of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup final live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for this match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch USA vs Netherlands live stream in Australia

(Image credit: SBS) The good news for footy fans Down Under is that the big final will be available for free via SBS and the World Game online service. Prepare yourself for a late start as kick off is at 1am AEST on Sunday night/MOnday morning. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch Netherlands vs USA live stream in New Zealand