US Open tennis 2018 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

US Open tennis - where and when The US Open takes place at Flushing Meadows Park in New York. It will be running from Monday, August 27 to Sunday, September 9. The Women's final takes place on Saturday, September 8 (4pm ET, 1pm PT, 9pm BST, 6am Sunday AET) with the Men's final closing the tournament at the same time the following day – Sunday, September 9.

The tennis world has descended on Flushing Meadows for the fourth and final grand slam of the year, but you don't have to be in New York to enjoy the action. We've compiled this handy guide for watching the US Open on TV or online, no matter where you are in the world.

So what can we expect from this year's tournament? On the men's side, it's hard to see past the sport's big three. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have shared the three slams between them so far this year and with the likes of Murray, Wawrinka and Del Potro continually struggling to reach peak fitness, you'd expect the main trio to dominate once again.

On the women's side, Sloane Stephens is the defending champion in her home country, but Petra Kvitova could be a strong challenger, too. Of course, you can never discount Serena Williams and the six-time US Open winner will be hoping her tennis remains the focus of attention rather than her fashion, after the catsuit controversy at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Whatever happens, it's sure to be an exciting tournament so make sure you're tuned into a live stream of the action by following one of the options below.

Live stream the US Open from anywhere with a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the US Open online in your country and want to catch broadcast coverage from somewhere else in the world, the best way to watch it is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

Where can I watch the US Open 2018 tennis using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to get the US Open live stream from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Canada, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, China, Russia, France, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, Czech Republic, Austria, Thailand, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

How to live stream US Open tennis in the UK:

Amazon Prime has pulled off a sports coverage coup by securing rights in the UK for the 2018 US Open tennis. That means Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with coverage starting at 4pm BST each day. There will also be a highlights available at 7am each morning reviewing the previous day's action.

If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store.

Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK.

Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account. Then you best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch the US Open 2018: US live stream

In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows comes courtesy of ESPN and ESPN 2. The action kicks off at either 11am or 12pm ET (8am / 9am PT) and runs until it’s over for the day, typically around 11pm ET (8pm PT). Another option for cable customers is the Tennis Channel, which also has rights to the tournament.

For live streaming on the move, subscribers should watch via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com.

If these options don't work for you and you want to watch via a UK Amazon Prime account, there's always the VPN option. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK and use the £7.99 per month subscription to watch live US Open coverage that way.

How to watch the US Open tennis: Australia stream

ESPN will have live coverage of the US Open for every day of the tournament, meaning you can watch via your Foxtel subscription. Free-to-air coverage only comes in to play for the tournament's final rounds from September 5.

There's also the option of using a VPN if you want to try the UK's Amazon Prime Video coverage.

The best way to stream the US Open 2018 in Canada

In Canada, it's a similar deal as you've got fairly limited options. The US Open will be covered by TSN and RDS, but again, these are subscription services.

If you want to try the UK's Amazon Prime Video coverage, your best bet is to use a VPN and access an account that way.

The best way to stream the US Open in New Zealand

In New Zealand you're going to be able to catch all the action on Sky NZ, although again, this is a paid service.

If you want to catch it but don't have a Sky subscription, you can use a VPN to access Amazon's less costly coverage in the UK.

Image courtesy of usopen.org