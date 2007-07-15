Intel takes desktop chips to new high

As well as the Core 2 Extreme laptop processor announced today , Intel has also added to its desktop line-up as the company marks a year of its Core microarchitecture.

The new raft of desktop processors includes a new range-topper, and is a 3GHz version of the 2.66GHz QX6700 quad-core Intel Core 2 Extreme found overclocked in Dell's XPS H2C model. The new QX6850 quad-core chip also has a faster 1333 MHz system bus speed.

In the Dell H2C, the Core 2 Extreme QX6700 is factory overclocked to speeds between 3.46GHz and 3.73GHz, so it'll be interesting to find out attainable clockspeeds for the QX6850. By the way, the new Core 2 Extreme laptop processor has already been shown overclocked at 3GHz.

The company has also added to its dual-core Core 2 Duo desktop range as below with their respective clockspeed, FSB speed and L2 cache figures.

Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 2

3.0 GHz 1333 MHz 4 MB

Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 2

2.66 GHz 1333 MHz 4 MB

Intel Core 2 Duo E6550 2

2.33 GHz 1333 MHz 4 MB