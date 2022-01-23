UFC 270 live stream: how to watch Ngannou vs Gane online

Audio player loading…

Let's face it, there's nothing like a heavyweight Octagon match-up to really get the MMA juices flowing. And tonight's Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane main event is looking like an absolute epic in the making, To make sure you don't miss it, we've compiled this guide to watch a UFC 270 live stream and watch the whole card online with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US.

Two of the panet's heaviest hitters are set to go head-to-head today at the first PPV of the UFC's 2022 calendar.

Ngannou vs Gane live stream at UFC 270 Date: Saturday, January 22 Main card time: 10pm EST / 7pm PST / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT (Sun) Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California. Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES) / Kayo PPV (Aus)

Ngannou is widely accepted as the UFC's deadliest puncher, while UFC head honcho Dana White recently described French fighter Gane as the best striker to ever appear in the heavyweight division.

The unification clash headlines a packed bill that also includes a tasty looking flyweight title fight in the co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a UFC 270 live stream online - plus key details like the Ngannou vs Gane time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC live stream right now.

UFC 270 live stream: how to watch Ngannou vs Gane in the US

The exclusive rights for US coverage is with UFC on ESPN Plus, meaning it is the one place to watch it. The main card starts at 10pm EST / 7pm PST, with Ngannou vs Gane expected to enter the Octagon after 11.30pm EST / 8.30pm PST - depending on the pace of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers

If you already have ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $74.99 to watch UFC 270. 2. UFC 270 + ESPN Plus

If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of this great value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $99.98. That gets you both the UFC 270 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $70 alone! 3. UFC 270 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/Hulu bundle

Your final option is to buy access to UFC 270 for $88.98 and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So that's a jam-packed 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - think all of Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, AND the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.

How to watch Ngannou vs Gane: live stream UFC 270 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now, and the great news is that despite its tasty line up of fights, this weekend's UFC 270 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! The main card will commence at 3am. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

How to live stream UFC 270 without PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe - probably because it's on during the middle of the night! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Although the DAZN free trial has now been consigned to history, watching UFC on the service in Europe is still much more reasonable than other parts of the world, with monthly plans starting at €14.99.

Ngannou vs Gane: live stream UFC 270 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Ngannou vs Gane live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, January 22.

UFC 270 live stream: how to watch Ngannou vs Gane online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 270 and Ngannou vs Gane available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 2pm AEDT early on Sunday morning. Ngannou vs Gane are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 3.30pm AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Ngannou vs Gane live stream: how to watch UFC 270 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers an Ngannou vs Gane live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, January 23 to get all the action. The headline Ngannou vs Gane fight is expected any time from 5.30pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Ngannou vs Gane preview and predictions

This well-matched showdown between two former sparring partners has pundits divided right through the middle in their predictions for the outcome.

In normal circumstances it would be hard to bet against Ngannou, who has made short work of his his last five opponents with none of those opponents making it beyond the second round.

Despite having put away an impressive list of former champs, the Predator is facing arguably the toughest fight of his life tonight as he comes up against an opponent who has yet to taste defeat as a professional mixed martial artist and has the guile to take out the sport's biggest hitter.

(Image credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Who is Francis Ngannou?

The French Cameroonian fighter - the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion - has been officially crowned the hardest recorded puncher in UFC history.

Having tasted defeat in his first title challenge against Stipe Miocic in January 2018, he then lost once again to a unanimous decision to Derrick Lewis.

Undeterred, Ngannou bounced back in exceptional style, stringing six KO wins together, culminating in a title winning performance in his rematch with Miocic back in March.

Who is Ciryl Gane?

Having won all ten of his previous pro fights, seven of which have been within the Octagon, Ciryl Gane's ascent up the ranks has been as rapid as it has been flawless.

The Parisian former footballer and bus driver only made his MMA debut in 2019 but has already racked up big wins over solid heavyweight names such as Junior Dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov and Derrick Lewis ad now holds the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion title.

With a Muay Thai background that has instilled him with a varied strike style, Gane is often a patient fighter that can fall back on his sheer athleticism to grind his opponent down.

Ngannou vs Gane odds: who is the favorite to win?

Despite Ngannou's champion status, its the interim title holder who leads the betting, with Gane coming in around the 4/6 mark to take the belt, while the the Predator is currently drifting around 6/5 to retain his title with most bookies.

Ngannou vs Gane: recent results

Ngannou last stepped in the Octagon in March at UFC 260, showcasing his devastating punching power by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to capture the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in Las Vegas at UFC 260.

Ciryl Gane's last fight back in August saw him become the first French fighter to capture a UFC world title. In a one-sided main event against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in Texas, the 31-year-old clinched the interim heavyweight title via a third round TKO.

UFC 270 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, the full line up for UFC 270 is also boasts plenty of top-drawer MMA action.

The co-headline act sees a much-anticipated flyweight title fight between Mexico's Brandon Moreno and Brazil's Deiveson Figueiredo. Saturday's clash is the third contest between the two fighters after a win for each. The previous two encounters were both blockbuster affairs, meaning no self-respiting MMA fan will want to miss the final instalment of the trilogy.

Full UFC 270 card for Saturday, January 22

MAIN CARD

• Francis Ngannou (C) vs Ciryl Gane (ic) (Heavyweight title fight)

• Brandon Moreno (c) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (Flyweight title fight)

• Michel Pereira Lima vs Andre Fialho (Welterweight)

• Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (Middleweight)

• Rodolfo Viera vs Wellington Turman (Middleweight)

PRELIMS

• Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (Bantamweight)

• Ilia Topuria vs Charles Jourdain (Featehrweight)

• Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez (Welterweight)

• Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles (Welterweight)

EARLY PRELIMS

• Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira (Bantamweight)

• Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos (Women's Strawweight)

• Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (Lightweight)

• Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (Women's Flyweight)