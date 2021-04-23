UFC 261 live stream: time, card and how to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 online this weekend

A full capacity crowd at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida will get to watch a jam-packed UFC 261 card, headlined by a unmissable Welterweight title rematch. Read on to discover how to find a UFC live stream and watch Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 online, plus the start time and much more - with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US.

The two fighters first encounter came back in September last year at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi. That fight saw reigning champ Usman outclass Masvidal to clinch an unanimous points victory in what was the Nigerian Nightmare's second defence of his belt.

Watch UFC 261: live stream Usman vs Masvidal 2 Date: Saturday, April 24 Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST (Sun) Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, USA Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES)

That fight saw Masvidal step in at short notice to replace Gilbert Burns, just six days before the bout, requiring "Gamebred' to undergo a gruelling weight cut.

This time out both men have had full camps and - a potentially added element in Masvidal's favour this time - a return of a full capacity 15,000-strong UFC house.

The second showdown headlines a stacked UFC 261 bill which also includes two female title fights, with flyweight belt holder Valentina Shevchenko meeting former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade, and current 115-pound titleholder Weili Zhang taking on former champ Rose Namajunas.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Usman vs Masvidal live stream and watch UFC 261 online - plus key details like the Usman vs Masvidal time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC live stream today.

UFC 261 live stream: how to watch Usman vs Masvidal in the US

How to live stream UFC 261 without PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe - probably because it's on during the middle of the night! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Even better news...you can actually watch absolutely FREE in certain regions (we can confirm that is the case in Germany, for example). That's thanks to a 30-day free trial, that you can take advantage of if you've never had a subscription before.

How to watch Usman vs Masvidal: live stream UFC 261 in the UK tonight

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events right now, and the great news is that this weekend's UFC 261 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from Vegas, with coverage beginning on the channel with their build-up preview show at 12.30am on Saturday night followed by coverage of the prelims prelims 1am midnight ahead of the main show at 3am in the early hours of Sunday morning. Usman vs Masvidal are expected to enter the Octagon after 5am. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days - and don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Usman vs Masvidal: live stream UFC 261 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Usman vs Masvidal live stream in Canada this month. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, April 24.

UFC 261 live stream: how to watch Usman vs Masvidal online in Australia right now

You'll find UFC 261 and Usman vs Masvidal available on PPV in Australia, with the main provider being Foxtel Main Event and will set you back AUD$54.95. The main Usman vs Masvidal card is set to take place at 2pm AEDT on Sunday, April 25 which should mean that you won't have to get up early to catch the main event. Usman vs Masvidal are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 4pm. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass .

Usman vs Masvidal live stream: how to watch UFC 261 in New Zealand now

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers a Usman vs Masvidal live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, April 25 to get all the action. The headline Usman vs Masvidal fight is expected any time from 6pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Usman vs Masvidal takes place at UFC 261, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 27. The UFC 261 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST, 8am AEST, with the prelims kicking off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Sunday), 10am AEST (Sunday)

This main Usman vs Masvidal 2 card is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST, 12pm AEST - with the two MMA stars expected to enter the Octagon from around 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST / 2pm AEST.

Usman vs Masvidal 2 preview and predictions

Masvidal will hope second time’s the charm and will be hoping to give a better account of himself this time out after his rushed preparations in facing Usman last time out.

Our MMA pundits at Tech Radar towers, however feel that stepping in at short notice was Gamebred's best chance of beating the Nigerian Nightmare, with the more accomplished Usman now also able to prepare against a fighter that no longer has that unknown quantity often required to pull off a shock against a UFC big gun.

Who is Kamaru Usman?

Having chalked up 17 straight MMA victories, Kamaru Usman is one of MMA's best grapplers and took the welterweight crown from Tyron Woodley in 2019 at UFC 235.

While the Nigerian star is known for his floor work, he can punch his way out of trouble when needed, and perfectly illustrated his fists as a means of attack during his dramatic final round stoppage over Colby Covington during the first defence of his title.

Who is Jorge Masvidal?

Despite his title defeat to Usman in his last fight, Jorge Masvidal remains one of the most high-profile fighters currently plying a trade in UFC.

His world-class take down defence is equally renowned - and his striking style should once again provide a fascinating counterpoint to the champ's grappling.

Many MMA pundits felt his title shot last year against Usman was long overdue for such an experienced fighter who has also fought in the Bellator, Strikeforce, Shark Fights, and World Victory Road promotions.

Usman vs Masvidal 2 latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Bookies are heavily favouring Usman once again to successfully defend his title - meaning there are likely to be some tasty odds on a shock Masvidal win for those fancying Gamebred's chances.

Usman vs Masvidal 2: recent results

Usman cemented his position at the top of the 170-pound division by beating his former training partner Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 back in February.

Despite the Brazilian rocking Usman with a big right hand, the Nigerian recovered to end the fight in the third round via TKO following a precision jab and a succession of well-placed ground strikes.

Masvidal, meanwhile, hasn't stepped into the ring since his last encounter with Usman on Fight Island , with the American fighter unable to find an answer to the champ's powerful wrestling game last July, with Usman taking a unanimous 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 points decision.

UFC 2610 full card and highlights

Full UFC 261 card for Saturday, April 24

MAIN CARD

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvida (welterweights

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajuna (strawweight)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade (flyweight)

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman (middleweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Jim Crute (light heavyweight)

UNDERCARD

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown (welterweight)

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic (welterweight)

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen (middleweight)

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly (featherweight)

EARLY PRELIMS

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad (bantamweight)

Kazula Vargas vs. Zhu Rong (lightweight)

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina (flyweight)

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi (strawweight)