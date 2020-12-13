UFC 256 live stream: how to watch Figueiredo vs Moreno online from anywhere

After notching his first successful title defense at UFC 255 last month, Brazilian MMA fighter Deiveson Figueiredo is back at the top of the card again for UFC 256 this December as he looks to solidify his status as one of the promotion's big guns. It marks the shortest time between title defenses in UFC history, making this an unmissable fight, so read on as we explain how to get a UFC 256 live stream and watch Figueiredo vs Moreno online tonight. Plus, we've got details of the full UFC 256 card including Ferguson vs Oliveira and more.

UFC 256 live stream UFC 256 takes place at the UFC APEX Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 13. Main card action is expected to get under way at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT +1. Full TV, live stream and time details follow, and you can watch them from anywhere and in safety with a VPN.

Figueiredo took no prisoners during his last outing, asserting himself at the top of the ultra-competitive UFC flyweight division with a ruthless first round submission of Alex Perez.

Now, the 32-year-old Brazilian champ is putting his nearly unblemished 20-1 record (9 TKOs, 8 submissions) and flyweight belt on the line against a talented 27-year-old Mexican opponent with an impressive 18-5-1 record of his own in Brandon Moreno.

As if that wasn't enough, the UFC 256 card also features the return of Tony Ferguson (26-4) to the Octagon for the first time since his defeat at the hands of Justin Gaetjhe back at UFC 249 in May. The premium co-main of Ferguson vs Oliveira is nearly as big as the headline bout itself and if Ferguson wins, he'll be back in the lightweight title discussion - but submission-specialist Oliveira will be no walk over.

Read on as we explain how to watch a UFC 256 live stream tonight for this huge card featuring Figueiredo vs Moreno, Ferguson vs Oliveira and more. All the details you need to tune in from anywhere can be found below.

UFC 256 prelim action begin at around 7pm ET / 4pm PT tonight (Saturday, December 12), while the slated time of the main card is 10pm ET/ 7pm PT - the latter being a 3am GMT Sunday morning start in the UK.

You can expect the main Figueiredo vs Moreno fight from around 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am GMT. That means main card action in Australia on Sunday, December 14 from around 2pm AEDT and the headline bout from around 4pm Down Under.

How to watch UFC 256 from outside your country

Read on for specific information on who is showing a UFC 256 live stream on TV and PPV in different countries including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

But the first thing worth mentioning is that anyone who finds themselves abroad for the event can still watch via their usual home broadcaster or service by using a VPN. Otherwise known as a Virtual Private Network, it's a nifty bit of software that lets you access content from your home country completely legally. Crucially, this means you and won't have to loiter around the internet's sketchier corners for a stream.

UFC 256 live stream: watch Figueiredo vs Moreno and Saturday's full card online in the US

You'll need to be subscribed to ESPN+ in order to watch UFC 256 in the US this weekend. However, if you aren't already a subscriber, there's an easy way to save cash on your membership and PPV fight at the same time. You can buy a year's subscription to ESPN+ and access to this weekend's fight for just $84.98. Considering members usually have to pay $64.99 for this fight on top of their subscription (that comes in at $49.99 a year), that's an excellent offer. If you're already a member you can pick up that PPV ticket by itself for the usual price of $64.99. Early prelim coverage starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Figueiredo vs Moreno expected to enter the Octagon some time from 12am ET / 9pm PT, depending on the pace of the other fights. A subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.



How to watch UFC 256: live stream Figueiredo vs Moreno and UK start time tonight

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events right now, and the great news is that this weekend's UFC 256 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from Vegas, with coverage beginning on the channel with their build-up preview show followed by prelims starting at midnight on Sunday ahead of the main show at 3am. Figueiredo vs Moreno are expected to enter the Octagon from 5am, just after the Ferguson vs Olivera fight. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days - and don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

How to watch UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno live stream in Canada

There are a number of pay-per-view providers offering a Figueiredo vs Moreno live stream in Canada this weekend. There's a full list up for grabs here, but it's worth noting you can head to the likes of Shaw Direct, Bell and Rogers with pricing at CA$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, December 12.

How to watch UFC 255: live stream Figueiredo vs Moreno in Australia

You'll find UFC 255's main card available on PPV via your choice of Foxtel Main Event, Fetch and UFC Fight Pass PPV. It's up for grabs for AU$54.95 and the main card will take place at 2pm AEDT on Sunday, which should mean that you won't have to get up early to catch the main event. Figueiredo vs Moreno are expected to make their way toward the Octagon from 4pm. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass and ESPN as well.

How to watch Figueiredo vs Moreno: UFC 255 live stream in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers a Figueiredo vs Moreno live stream this weekend, currently priced at NZ$39.95 for the live main card event. You'll want to make sure you're watching ahead of the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday to get all the action. The headline Figueiredo vs Moreno is expected any time from 6pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

UFC 256: all you need to know

Who are Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno? Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson "Deus da Guerra" Figueiredo is a former cowboy who herded buffaloes in his home city of Soure, Para before immersing himself in the world of capoeira and then MMA. The 32-year-old has gone on to reach the top of the 125-pound division, battering Joseph Benavidez in July to capture the UFC men’s flyweight title in a career-defining performance that he followed up last month with his first successful title defense at UFC 255 to take his record to 20-1. His opponent, Brandon Moreno, is a 27-year-old Mexican fighter who's plied his trade in a couple of MMA promotions and competitions: Ultimate Fighter and the Legacy Fighting Alliance in addition to UFC With a record of 18-5-1, he's the clear underdog but can't be overlooked and is known for his kickboxing prowess in particular.

Who is the favorite to win the Figueiredo and Moreno fight? Figueiredo's champion status means he's the clear favorite with the bookmakers, who give him a clear advantage of Moreno in tonight's fight.

When did Figueiredo and Moreno last step into the cage? Figueiredo's last fight was just 21 days ago at UFC 255, meaning tonight's fight marks a new UFC record for quickest title defense - Figueiredo surpassing UFC legend Ronda Rousey in the history books. He won that night in devastating style over Alex Perez via first-round submission Moreno's last fight as also at UFC 255 last month at the top of the early prelim card, where he enjoyed a first-round technical knockout victory over Brandon Royval.

What are the other highlights from UFC 256? This one's easy, as UFC 256 marks the return of Tony 'El Chaco' Ferguson to the cage after his devastating loss to Justin Gaethje back at UFC 249 in May. The experienced fighter and fan favorite is tonight up against submission-expert Charles Oliveira (29-8-0), and the winner of the clash find themselves catapulted back into the lightweight title discussion.

UFC 256 full card All fights subject to last minute changes. Main Card Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for UFC Flyweight Championship Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira, Lightweight Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba, Women’s Strawweight Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza, Middleweight Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane, Heavyweight Prelims Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda, Featherweight Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev, Lightweight Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo, Featherweight Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes, Women’s Strawweight Early Prelims Chase Hooper vs Peter Barrett, Featherweight