UFC 238 live stream: how to watch Cejudo vs Moraes from anywhere

UFC 238 is here and the headline bantamweight bout between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes should be a real gem. This is the place to discover how to get a UFC 238 live stream - it doesn't even matter where in the world you are.

Henry Cejudo and Marion Moraes might be the headline fight but in the women's flyweight the acton should be flowing as Valentina Shevchenko lets Jessica Eye take a look at her title.

UFC 238 - where and when? UFC 238 will take place this Saturday, June 8 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card for UFC 238 will begin at around 10pm ET, 7pm PT and 3am BST.

The vacant Bantamweight Championship title is up for grabs and the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, as well as current flyweight champion Henry Cudjo, has got his eyes on it. But former WSOF Bantamweight champ Marlon Moraes isn't one to back down easily. As such this should make for an action-packed title fight.

The next big fight on the card is the battle of Valentina Shevchenko – yes the current flyweight champion – as she defends her title against Jessica Eye. As "one of the best strikers in the women's division", Eye could pose a real threat to the current queen of the flyweight category.

Whoever you're cheering on during this weekend's MMA action, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 238’s main card from anywhere in the world - for US viewers, you should just head straight to ESPN+.

Live stream UFC from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch this week's main card just as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN options currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) Simply put, this is our pick as the #1 VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE on an annual plan.

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Gone are the days of watching UFC on cable television as ESPN+ has secured the rights to show UFC 238 as well as all upcoming UFC Fight Nights. ESPN+ has already made a name for itself by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer and boxing events.

If you don't already have a subscription, then the way to go seems to be a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won't just buy you the UFC 238 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $60 alone).

For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 238 for $59.99.

Got your subscription or bundle sorted but find yourself outside the US this weekend? Scroll up the page and take a look at our advice for using a VPN to watch the UFC 238 live stream from outside your country.

