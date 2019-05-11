UFC 237 live stream: how to watch Namajunas vs Andrade tonight from anywhere

The waiting is over...it's time for MMA fans to turn their attention to the Octagon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. That's where Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade - as well as plenty more UFC stars - will do battle tonight, and you're in the right place to discover how to get a UFC 237 live stream - it doesn't even matter where in the world you are.

The UFC's big brawl in Brazil is looking like one not to be missed and the Women's Strawweight title bout is just the tip of the iceberg. A particularly brutal iceberg.

UFC 237 - where and when? UFC 237 will take place today (Saturday, May 11) at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card for UFC 237 will begin at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST, so we wouldn't expect the Namajunas vs Andrade clash to kick off until midnight ET at the earliest. You can tune in earlier at 6.15pm ET (3.15pm PT, 11.15pm BST) to catch the early prelims or at 8pm ET (5pm PT, 1am BST) to watch the prelims.

One of the key highlights for fans wanting to see a local hero, Anderson Silva is just the ticket. He may be from Sao Paulo, but the former middleweight champion had one of the very longest title reigns in history of UFC, making him a favorite of Brazilians all over the country. He's set to fight Jared Cannonier.

And then there's José Aldo fighting Alexander Volkanovski, with the former a three time UFC champion and currently still one of the best fighters in the featherweight division. The Rio crowd will blow the roof off if he wins on the night. And that's all before you even get to Namajunas vs Andrade.

Whoever you're cheering on during this weekend's MMA action, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 237’s main card from anywhere in the world - for US viewers, you should just head straight to ESPN+.

Live stream UFC from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch this week's main card just as if you were back at home.

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Gone are the days of watching UFC on cable television as ESPN+ has now secured the rights to show UFC 237 as well as all upcoming UFC Fight Nights. ESPN+ has already made a name for itself by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer and boxing events.

If you don't already have a subscription, then the way to go seems to be a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won't just buy you the UFC 237 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $60 alone).

For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 237 for $59.99.

Got your subscription or bundle sorted but find yourself outside the US this weekend? Scroll up the page and take a look at our advice for using a VPN to watch the UFC 237 live stream from outside your country.

Live stream UFC 237 in the UK