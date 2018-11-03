UFC 230 live stream: how to watch Cormier vs Lewis fight online from anywhere

UFC 230 already, how did we get here so fast? That's likely the last thing Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis will be thinking about as they're set to go head-to-head as the main event on Saturday. And we'll take all the thinking away from you as well, by telling you how to live stream UFC 230 from anywhere.

Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis - when and where? UFC 230 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Saturday, November 3. The main event - Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis - will take place at around 10pm local time, which means 7pm PT, 2am GMT and 1pm AEDT on Sunday.

This UFC 230 Heavyweight bout will see American and former Olympic wrestler Daniel Cormier "DC", defend his title from fellow American Derrick Lewis "The Black Beast".

Cormier has been enjoying the burden of that champion belt since July's UFC 226 when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round. Coincidentally, it's a knock out punch that's earned Lewis his shot at the title, too, so this championship bout could all be over with one mighty blow.

In a fight against Alexander Volkov earlier this year, Derrick Lewis managed to knock the Russian out with just 11 seconds left in the fight. His career had perhaps been faltering until that point so he could be about to make a huge jump up – or get knocked down hard.

Either way this will be an entertaining fight with the huge fighters throwing their weight - and each other - around. So stick with us if you want a UFC 230 live stream. And we're not talking about some dodgy feed you might find at Reddit that can leave you vulnerable to attacks.

Live stream UFC 230 from anywhere in the world

How to watch the UFC 230 with a VPN

If you live in a country where there's no UFC broadcast, then there's still a way you can watch. You'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 15 months for the price of 12.

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for Christmas...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

UFC 230 live stream: who has the cheapest PPV price?

It's perhaps not unusual that a single event would cost different amounts in different countries. But what is perhaps stranger is that a Cormier vs Lewis live stream has different prices on the same watching platform depending on where in the world you are. For example, you'll need to come up with $64.99 in the US to pay for the main event at UFC 230. Yet in somewhere like Hong Kong it costs the equivalent of around $25 USD. So depending where in the world you and your TV, computer or laptop is, you could end up paying less than the host country the US.

How to watch UFC 230: US live stream

PPV on cable or via UFC TV

For US cable and satellite subscribers, the options to watch are many with the fight aired on Fox Sports, ESPN and many more. Check out the service you use to see if it's being shown. And if you have one but are out of territory, then read the information above to find out more about how to use a VPN to watch UFC. You're not getting away from a PPV fee though, we're afraid.

If you're a cord cutter or don't bother with cable these days, then the obvious option is UFC TV.

How to watch the Cormier vs Lewis fight in the UK

Watch UFC 230 on BT Sport 3

UFC 230 will be aired live in the UK on BT Sport. The coverage of the main card title fight will start at around 2am, so don't forget the coffee and snacks.

It will be aired in HD to all devices capable of running the broadcast. That means not only via TV but also using the BT Sport app on smartphones, tablets and computers.

BT subscriber out of the UK at the moment? Then you can always use a VPN to tune in .

Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis fight: Australia live stream

UFC TV PPV

You guessed it, UFC 230 will also be available in Australia via UFC TV, and that means PPV. So you can watch a Cormier vs Lewis live stream over your Sunday lunch from pretty much any device that connects to the internet.

Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis on Kodi

Stay protected with a VPN

Kodi's versatility and vast range of content has changed the landscape of live sport watching over the past few years. TechRadar in no way condones the use of Kodi for illegal streaming, but having a VPN in play for when you do use Kodi for proper means is a no-brainer. That's because it gives you an extra layer of security to avoid companies using tools to collect IP addresses when you torrent or P2P file share.

Main image courtesy of ufc.com