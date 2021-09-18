UCI Road World Championships 2021 free live streams: how to watch cycling online from anywhere

The UCI Road World Championships returns to Flanders for the 100-year anniversary edition of the event, which pits the world's best riders - and the next generation - against each other in individual time trials, team time trials and, of course, a road race. The sport's great and good are out in force, so join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 UCI Road World Championships live stream and watch cycling online from anywhere.

The great news is that this event is being shown for free in some major bike loving countries around the world.

Tadej Pogacar, Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan, defending road race champion Julian Alaphilippe and defending ITT champion Filippo Ganna are just some of the big names in action.

Local boys Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert will be flying the flag for Belgium, and we'll also get another look at Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock.

Dutch stars Annemiek van Vleuten, Ellen van Dijk and Anna van der Breggen have dominated the UCI Road World Championships in recent years, and it'll be intriguing to see them not only compete against each other in the individual events, but also how they work as a team.

It's a jam-packed schedule, so read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2021 UCI Road World Championships live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE UCI Road World Championships live stream online

There are loads of ways to watch a FREE UCI Road World Championships live stream, with SBS On Demand showing all of the action in Australia, and BBC iPlayer showing the headline events in the UK.

If you fancy your cycling coverage with some European flavor, free UCI Road World Championships coverage is also available via Sporza in Belgium, Rai in Italy, RTVE in Spain, and France TV Sport in France.

And if you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage...

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2021 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the UCI Road World Championships but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a UCI Road World Championships live stream from anywhere

2021 UCI Road World Championships schedule and start times

Sunday, September 19

Elite Men's ITT - 2.30pm CEST / 1.30pm BST / 10.30pm AEST / 8.30am ET

Monday, September 20

U23 Men's ITT - 10.40am CEST / 9.40am BST / 6.40pm AEST / 4.40am ET

Elite Women's ITT - 2.40pm CEST / 1.40pm BST / 10.40pm AEST / 8.40am ET

Tuesday, September 21

Junior Women's ITT - 10.30am CEST / 9.30am BST / 6.30pm AEST / 4.30am ET

Junior Men's ITT - 2.55pm CEST / 1.55pm BST / 10.55pm AEST / 8.55am ET

Wednesday, September 22

Mixed Team Time Trial - 2.25pm CEST / 1.25pm BST / 10.25pm AEST / 8.25am ET

Friday, September 24

Junior Men's Road Race - 8.15am CEST / 7.15am BST / 4.15pm AEST / 2.15am ET

U23 Men's Road Race - 1.25pm CEST / 12.25pm BST / 6.25pm AEST / 7.25am ET

Saturday, September 25

Junior Women's Road Race - 8.15am CEST / 7.15am BST / 4.15pm AEST / 2.15am ET

Elite Women's Road Race - 12.20pm CEST / 11.20am BST / 8.20pm AEST / 6.20am ET

Sunday, September 26

Men's Elite Road Race - 10.25am CEST / 9.25am BST / 6.25pm AEST / 4.25am ET

How to live stream UCI Road World Championships FREE in the UK

Amazingly, the majority of the UCI Road World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two and the BBC Red Button. And if you're not in front of your telly, you can also live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. The Beeb's coverage includes the men's, women's, and mixed team time trials, the men's and women's road races. Most of the events begin at around 1.30pm BST, though the elite road races start much earlier. The full UCI Road World Championships schedule is listed above. For comprehensive coverage of the UCI Road World Championships, you may instead want to turn to Eurosport or Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a whole year, while a subscription to the Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport package costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. And another option is the GCN+ streaming service, which also costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year. If you’re out of the UK right now, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2021: US cycling live stream details

Cycling fans in the US can tune into the UCI Road World Championships live on FloBikes. A monthly FloBikes subscription is available for $30, but if you commit to a year you'll pay $150, which works out at $12.50 per month. Prepare for some sleepy mornings though. Most of the events get underway at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT, but the elite road races start much earlier. You can find the UCI Road World Championships schedule higher up the page. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the action, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2021: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

Cycling fans Down under are similarly spoiled for choice. Every single event of the UCI Road World Championships is being live streamed on the free-to-use SBS On Demand. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. The men's and women's elite road races are also being shown on SBS Viceland. All of the action is being shown on Fox Sports too, though you can stream it without paying a penny on Kayo Sports, by taking advantage of the 14-day free trial. After that, subscriptions start at $25 per month for more sports coverage than you could possibly watch, some of the highlights being the NFL, F1, and loads of rugby, soccer and cricket. The UCI Road World Championships schedule is listed above, but the main thing to note is that most of the action takes place in the evening and carries on late into the night. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS live stream - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch the 2021 UCI Road World Championships: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is also the place to tune in to for live UCI Road World Championships coverage in Canada. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Most of the events begin at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT in the morning, but the elite road races get underway much earlier. You can find the UCI Road World Championships schedule nearer the top of this article. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment, no matter where you are.

How to watch 2021 UCI Road World Championships: live stream cycling in New Zealand