Ubisoft China is teasing an announcement today – and it could be a new Assassin's Creed

Rumors that a new Assassin's Creed is on the way have been gaining traction for a while and news that Ubisoft China is making an announcement later today has only added fuel to the fire.

Industry analyst, Daniel Ahmad, tweeted a notification he received from the studio via Weibo, teasing that an announcement will be made at 8pm CST on April 29 (1pm BST/8am EDT/5am PDT).

While it's odd that this notification is from Ubisoft China, Ahmad stated that "it’s worth paying attention to Ubisoft social media outside of China too" both today and tomorrow.

Ubisoft China is teasing an announcement for April 29, 8pm (China time). They set a notification on Weibo for it. pic.twitter.com/HQoKMyUJLWApril 29, 2020

While typically this would seem like a long shot, this notification comes shortly after industry insider, Shinobi, tweeted that they know when the new Assassin's Creed game will be announced and teased that it will be "soon".

What else do we know?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

We already know that Ubisoft is planning on releasing five AAA games between April 2020 and March 2021, with all of these new titles boasting next-gen support. So far, Ubisoft has officially divulged three of these games: Gods and Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine. However, the other two games have remained a mystery.

Former Kotaku reporter, Jason Schreier, claims that the two mystery games will be a new Assassin's Creed and a new Far Cry.

But, of course, this is still just speculation and the announcement could be about something else entirely - but we hope not.